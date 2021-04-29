back
Kafeel Khan Still Can't Help Covid Patients
As Indian hospitals struggle with oxygen supplies during the second wave of the pandemic, the story of Kafeel Khan, the hero of Gorakhpur's 2017 oxygen tragedy, is a cautionary tale.
29/04/2021 6:57 AM
79 comments
Mohd A.an hour
Screw this indian politics
Pfotte K.an hour
Monkey yogi bald head is totally wrong...wat doctor said was true, idiot fanatic Hindu yogi should reinstate him or terminate him. He should be given a chance to profess his profession. I love his simple request.
M A.an hour
NOW BREAK A COCONUT ON THE BALD DONKEYS HEAD
Massi O.an hour
Case jeetke kya faida jab naukri hi na rahe toh. Court should immediately intervene in this matter and reinstate Dr Khan immediately. UP me jungle kanoon hai suna tha, sahi hai bilkul.
Joseph P.an hour
If the mad monkey Yogi lestened what he sai, this disastwr in UP will not happened.
Shailendra M.an hour
The entire incident reflect the hate toward a particular community. He still believe in Indian constitution and have faith in judiciary who will serve justice. The people who are sitting on constitutional post whether they deserve that post or not but one thing must learn from past history that time always change
Umanath K.an hour
India is no more a place for good people to live. Thugs and misanthropes rule India.
Noor S.an hour
I wonder yogi jogi if he can read and sign any agreement ,Khan is high spirited man keep gng ❤
Surovi C.an hour
Happy juju
Rehaan K.2 hours
it is utter shame that such a progressive doctor is working under disgusted and dismantled governence ....🤐🗣️
Brut India2 hours
Here's what happened: https://indianexpress.com/article/cities/lucknow/police-register-kafeel-khan-as-history-sheeter-he-says-no-surveillance-on-criminals-7168351/
Sumana M.2 hours
Whistleblower
Gaurav P.2 hours
Every time this Brut.page comes with something that shows their tussle with current regime...why are they targeting only one party?? They are trying to show as if everything was like heaven before 2014...Why are you guys facing so much problem in current government?? This page makers are totaly biased. In the name of "Freedom of speech" what are they trying to show?? Where was this page when Rinku sharma was assasinated in Delhi ?...where was this page when PAALGHAR happened?? Only because of some few real topics like global warming etc i m tolerating their bullshit...although these few good topics are only to fulfill their true agenda...those good topics are only "A WOLF IN SHEEP'S CLOTHING...
Joan S.3 hours
He should move court
Soulmates H.4 hours
Dr kafeel, India is country of fools. Don't worry you will be rewarded hereafter.
Manish B.4 hours
Yes same rascal sitting on char victimized ordinary.citizens.one of the Ravana's head.
Sanjay N.4 hours
Please resolve this.
Sanju S.4 hours
Hero or villian?
Preetam S.5 hours
He should remain suspended or treat there own people.
Aamir S.5 hours
Now in this current scenario I hope bt nt sure that UP's ppl will understand the Situation and can co relate with what happen to him.