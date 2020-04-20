back

Kangana Fumes As Twitter Suspends Sister Rangoli

Her sister's account suspended, Kangana Ranaut dished out a mouthful to Twitter India.

04/20/2020 3:57 PM
    1952 comments

    • Sayantan B.
      a day

      She and her sister r just hopeless

    • Justine S.
      2 days

      Behen- sister! Twitter cannot be suspended usey poori government chal rahi hai ... Waqt aneey pe aapka balidan Dena padega

    • Soumya S.
      2 days

      Twitter is biased I have noticed that many times. Brut itself is a paid channel.

    • Deepa B.
      2 days

      More power to you kangana....

    • Asad B.
      3 days

      Happy lockdown??? I am stunned how much irresponsible and dumb an actress can be!!! Covid 19 is one of the biggest Crisis of this century and here she is cheering lockdown. How stupid!!

    • Kat S.
      4 days

      😂😂😂 ... Rip actress

    • Syed I.
      4 days

      Aap jhuta dawa kar rahe ho ji nafrat phelana chod do 😏

    • Sanskar S.
      4 days

      That zoom is making me dizzy!

    • Kesang L.
      4 days

      I wonder what will Kangana’s social media platform be called if she starts one🧐

    • Shiba S.
      4 days

      she used to be my favourite bt no more... dey both are sick ..adhyan and hritik were right bout these mental sisters

    • Ali R.
      4 days

      Bahahahahaha 😂🤣😂🤣okayyyyyyyyyy!! You going to ban Twitter. Please let me know the results.

    • Mohammed I.
      4 days

      Empty vessels make much sound

    • Honey H.
      5 days

      Kangana is always in a feud...she wants people to see only from her point of view.

    • Deepak A.
      5 days

      Your sister needs a psychiatrist!

    • Jasper H.
      5 days

      Well then they both need mental treatment

    • Mahmood N.
      5 days

      Madam lockdown aap k lea happy hoga Hindustan ki 60% janta ka lea har din ki bhukmari hai. Aap ko sach ko samjna sekhna hoga.

    • Sid K.
      5 days

      Fucking joker

    • Abu J.
      5 days

      Happy lockdown? What's good or happiness about a lockdown? You can understand from only this wish that How big stupids these 2 sisters are!

    • Isha G.
      5 days

      She is a good actor but a dumb ass human being . POS!

    • Gaurav K.
      5 days

      Someone pls send both the sisters to psychiatric ward immediately