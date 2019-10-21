back

Kapil Sibal Trains PMC Gun On BJP

As account holders of the Punjab and Maharashtra Co-operative Bank appeal for help, Congress leader Kapil Sibal pointed fingers at BJP.

10/21/2019 12:44 PM
Politics

103 comments

  • Rohit K.
    11/08/2019 11:47

    Kutta hai to

  • Rathnakar S.
    11/08/2019 09:15

    Worried?!.what this means?.modi account is no full by money.modi like only humanity .no cast ,religion.you means soniya congres may in indea quarrel with religion,cast,state ext.because only aim is looted.,currupt.because ur knowledge only economy system.but modi thinks always beautiful world with humanity,futur generation,natural resources.ur mind dead more than terrorist peoples.u peoples slow poition to the human generation.

  • Raj S.
    11/07/2019 05:12

    He is demon in nature smiling at people loses..this congis R Regime have done blunders to the banking system and now they laughing at BJP to solve the crisis what a shame morons

  • Bhagi R.
    11/07/2019 03:26

    So India need Tiranga TV channels of ur ownership scam clarification

  • Avinash S.
    11/07/2019 01:11

    Sansar ka sabse durt admi hai yeh.

  • Surender S.
    11/06/2019 15:54

    He is lawyer of corrupted politicians

  • Santosh M.
    11/06/2019 10:43

    Tu achha or emndar hota to aj tu Congress ke party ka.pm ke res me hote

  • Satish T.
    11/06/2019 06:16

    PMC Made worst by these Congress people asking to save BJP....

  • Sachendra S.
    11/06/2019 05:09

    इतनी हमदर्दी है तो कांग्रेस पार्टी फण्ड से ही दे दो।बाकी सरकार अपने काम में लगी है और 50000 rs तक खाता धारक अपने खाते से निकाल सकते हैं RBI ने कल ही बोला है

  • पं द.
    11/05/2019 15:58

    Talvechatte

  • Rakesh M.
    11/05/2019 15:47

    Sale chor Kai ke

  • Bablu D.
    11/05/2019 10:12

    Chor

  • Mohd S.
    11/05/2019 08:51

    Sara Paisa chaukidar Chor Apne mauj masti mein kharcha kar diya ab kya Milega Tumko Gazal Puna kejar Aur Karo Modi Modi ghar ghar Modi Har Har Modi Modi

  • Sunil K.
    11/05/2019 07:09

    सुवर गु ही खयगा

  • Ulhas S.
    11/05/2019 04:25

    Basterd. Talk about PMC why 370.

  • Singh S.
    11/05/2019 00:32

    Land yea aungrazz ki aulad hai

  • Bibek P.
    11/04/2019 15:28

    ये वही आतंकवादी संगठन कांग्रेस का आतंकवादी कपिल सिब्बल है जो आतंकवादियों का केस लडता है ये कांग्रेस है कानून का दलाल फाइनेंस पर प्रवचन दे रहा है कपिल सिब्बल मुरादाबाद।

  • Chandra S.
    11/03/2019 18:23

    Ye vo HI he jo terrorist ke sath hokar desh ke khilaf bolta heee

  • Naveen N.
    11/03/2019 17:08

    Jai hindustan

  • Reetu R.
    11/03/2019 15:22

    Pakstine.agant