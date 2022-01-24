back
Kartik Aaryan's Grand Birthday Surprise For Mom
"I’ll try to fit her in it." When actor Kartik Aaryan giddily surprised his mother with a MINI Cooper for her birthday. 🧁
24/01/2022 3:27 PMupdated: 24/01/2022 10:36 PM
23 comments
Deepti M.2 days
So sweet
Anu M.3 days
☺️👍
Jaideep B.4 days
Kartik#pridemovement
Vaspar P.4 days
Blessings from MOTHER can take you to placed u cant imagine. Take good care of parents and u will prosper.
Srijana S.4 days
So sweet of him❤
Ellie S.5 days
Lucky mom and son.
Brut India5 days
Hear him talk about all things dating with Kareena Kapoor Khan here:
Amos M.5 days
What's so great?. Ordinary will but Tata, Mahindra and he bought expensive that's the difference.
Mohammed K.5 days
That moment!🖤
Muhammad S.5 days
Cherish your memories :)
Madhavi J.5 days
Kartik and Ayushman both are good humanbeings.
Saba S.5 days
which color is this same as mine..?
Apoorv C.5 days
Recording a video and posting it on the internet doesn’t make sense. He could have gifted the car personally.
Triveni S.5 days
nouveau riche!
Mihz T.5 days
Alhaji M.5 days
Sherly E.6 days
God bless you
Ayesha A.6 days
How sweet...
Ravi S.6 days
Love this ❤️❤️❤️
Sunny S.6 days
This is called plan and advertising for promotion don.t make a fool