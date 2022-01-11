back
Kashmir's "Youngest Reporter'" Covers Poor Roads
This tiny reporter from Kashmir covering the aftermath of a snowfall will melt your heart... 💕
11/01/2022 12:57 PM
- 18.1K
- 437
- 34
And even more
- 3:22
Generación Z vs. Millenials
- 5:06
Estos TikTokers quieren tumbar página antiaborto
- 2:03
Cuando Shakira toma tu pedido de pizza
- 5:01
"¡Renuncio!": la tendencia de TikTok de grabarse mientras renuncias
- 3:41
Los falsos y virales rescates de animales
- 4:21
El misterio detrás de la travesía de esta manada de elefantes
26 comments
Ubaid R.3 hours
Kashmir 🇵🇰🇵🇰🇵🇰
Pappu Y.3 hours
♥️♥️♥️
Ashish S.4 hours
I have liked, subscribed as instructed 😀 love your frankness
R D.4 hours
Ita POK
Md W.4 hours
As salam alaikum mere bhaiyon please mera channel subscribe kardo!!!! Allah aap ko aap sab ke ammi abbu ko humesha khus rakhe har bala se dur rakhe https://youtube.com/channel/UCuoHdWPdktzFLXeFzSbkQug
Saikat D.4 hours
Beta ji aap bahot hi achhe kaam kar rahe ho bohot tarakki karna
Saibal A.4 hours
Very good presentation....all are telling that she is having a great future in journalism......but it is too early to tell that......she is just a kid and should study hard first to flourish.....too much limelight on this will divert her from main studies....definitely she can achieve after successful education and grooming.
Ganesh U.4 hours
Is this is what we are teaching to our new generation? if governments like bjp will be in power again same things will happen.
Rayees K.5 hours
Good bacha
Rajan G.5 hours
You have bright future ahead my little sister
Dan R.5 hours
U are so lovely 🐟🇮🇳🐟
Bob S.5 hours
Beautiful. She has a bright future ahead of her as a journalist because Kashmir is part of India.Imagine if she was in Afghanistan.
Lin K.6 hours
She is cute and so talented ❤
Tanveer A.6 hours
There are countless reports by press , electronic media and human right activists which will melt your heart too, if not stifled by saffron brigade
Sam V.6 hours
Hope she turns out to be an amazing, true journalist and really hope she does not get influenced by the idiotic journalists of and other Indian media journalists 🙂🙂🙂
Amos M.6 hours
God bless her but she forgot to mention which location it was exactly for problem to be solved .
Amardeep S.6 hours
Blessings
Foji I.6 hours
Very good beta Ji, all trash and bin plastics throw by locals. They through everything outside home and make all roads filthy and disgusting. Aware peoples and same terrorism is also biggest pollution and jehadi mindset extremism destroyed and ruined Kashmir already.
Aditi G.6 hours
She clearly has a bright future ahead of her as a reporter 😂 ❤️
Mohamad R.7 hours
New india