Kashmiri Saffron Gets A Geotag

In a relief for saffron farmers, Kashmiri saffron received a geographical identification tag. Not only would it be more credible but it could also be valued at higher prices in international markets hereon.

08/16/2020 5:27 AMupdated: 08/17/2020 7:47 AM
24 comments

  • Mudit K.
    11 hours

    Arey wah Good going Kashmirites 🍁🎊

  • Zenobia P.
    13 hours

    Beautiful Kashmir

  • Mickey G.
    17 hours

    Forty years ago saffron was around $400.00 per ounce, what is it now? G

  • Alamgir K.
    20 hours

    MASHALLAH

  • Zaid S.
    a day

    It is also available in azaad kashmir

  • Brut India
    a day

    A Saffron Spice Park might be coming up soon in Kashmir: https://kashmirobserver.net/2017/08/08/%C2%91saffron-spice-park%C2%92-coming-up-at-dussu-to-be-commissioned-soon/

  • Tanuja P.
    a day

    Tempting spice.So nice fragrance.

  • Omkar M.
    2 days

    I have zero interest in their saffron, they are producing quality level terrorist for the unrest. The GI should be given to the the types of terrorist they produced not the saffron.

  • Amita B.
    2 days

    .. kashmir i love you in every respect... wish you peace ....

  • Ankit K.
    2 days

    The Tag will have no good effect. On the contrary thay might tie harmful threads!

  • Shakira S.
    2 days

    Isn’t Kashmir disputed territories under international law?

  • Sheikh J.
    2 days

    Vimal pan masala daane daane mein Kishor ka dam 😁😁

  • Rs G.
    2 days

    Free and Independent Kashmir !

  • Sulabha N.
    2 days

    Beauteous Srinagar..a Paradise!

  • संजय स.
    2 days

    Proud of India Kashmiri Saffron 👏🏽😍 Good times are coming ! bas in jehadi janvaron ka ilaz ho jaye or kashmir ek bar phir se bharat ka swarg kehlaya jaye Insahallah 😊

  • Muhammad L.
    2 days

    Kashmir Banega 🇵🇰, inshaAllah

  • Himani S.
    2 days

    It feels great to knw such good things abt kashmir...🧡

  • Jaswant S.
    2 days

    Red gold or keasr is very costly and is used in rich people dishes.2 and half leaf i tea is very costly and is grown in Assam and some part o Arunchal.That is also for rich people. For poor Banaksha tea is very good for cough and cold. Ido not know what they call it in english.it is also like dried grass and found in hills only.

  • Sohini M.
    2 days

    Yeey <3

  • Ashwin S.
    2 days

    👍

