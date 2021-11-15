back

Kashmiri Students Allege Attack After India-Pak Match

While Indian cricket players were praised for their sportsmanship after losing to Pakistan, the same was reportedly not the case at this college in Punjab, where a brawl broke out...

25/10/2021 3:37 PMupdated: 25/10/2021 3:39 PM
  • 301.7K
  • 1.1K

Politics

1029 comments

  • Irhaa K.
    6 days

    Shame on those who done this crime. That's why we want Kashmiris Freedom. And InshaAllah we will get it✨ You just show yourself by doing this burn faces

  • Falah M.
    15/11/2021 09:32

    The Ultimate Jahil Nation of India.

  • Anirudha M.
    14/11/2021 08:23

    You are Indians but your acts are just opposite....see how pakistanies spectators behaved in semi against Australia you would get the answers

  • Sushmita H.
    09/11/2021 06:52

    WoW 😳

  • Mathews K.
    02/11/2021 03:22

    Dnt play victim madachodds you celebrated defeat of india thats why you got the bashing

  • Muzamil H.
    01/11/2021 13:47

    I'm ashamed being an indian bcoz of uncivilized people thought and culture..... In fact I'm a big fan indian cricket team only

  • Umesh R.
    01/11/2021 08:14

    Your food, shelter, life, scholarship, medical, security is provided by India🇮🇳 and you f*****s cheer for Pakistan... What shameful creatures are you. If you are so fond then bl**dy shift your base to Pakistan but you wouldn't do that because you guys know India is economically far far ahead than Pakistan... There is a thing called "Being faithful"... Namak Harami log

  • RY A.
    01/11/2021 07:51

    People can support which ever sports team they want to. Non one has the right to question them. Basic human rights!

  • Farhan A.
    31/10/2021 20:47

    Indian people are as innocent as other people The real terrorist is MODI aka madar**od

  • Misbah A.
    31/10/2021 19:16

    pathetic nation

  • Ali M.
    31/10/2021 17:16

    This is real terrorist face of india

  • Rahul K.
    31/10/2021 13:37

    Pakistan zindabad bologe toh aisa he hoga...

  • Aanchal P.
    31/10/2021 13:29

    kya hora hai yaar .

  • Kingshuk C.
    31/10/2021 10:27

    Kashmiri: Kya hum Indian Nehi Hain?

  • H T.
    31/10/2021 10:18

    Notanki

  • Hunzla M.
    31/10/2021 10:16

    Kisi alagg kisam kai dalli maa kai chutiye bachay hein Ye saray Hindu gaandu

  • Lyimo K.
    31/10/2021 10:11

    Police must have intervened when Indian supporters must have started getting beating Totally impartial police force India today cant lose any thing honourably except their dignity

  • Ajay S.
    31/10/2021 02:49

    उत्तर प्रदेश पॉवर 🤣🤣🤣🤣

  • Umer A.
    31/10/2021 01:53

    RIP democracy in India

  • Madhav M.
    31/10/2021 00:58

    U deserve it...

