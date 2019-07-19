back

Kaziranga Wild Animals Fight Assam Flood Fury

The famous residents of Assam’s flood-hit Kaziranga National Park are struggling to stay alive.

07/19/2019 4:58 AM
71 comments

  • Tanveer A.
    08/17/2019 06:13

    A scientific and Engineer team should be assembled to tackle the flood of assam a solution must be deduced seeing people and animal dieing every year in Assam and other state is heart wrenching ...😟

  • David E.
    08/17/2019 02:52

    Thanks you all I loved animals

  • Gnisibid G.
    08/14/2019 17:26

    Specialist kazeranga is in karbi anglong guys.... So what ever keep well doing well good job buby

  • Balasaheb B.
    08/14/2019 00:35

    धन्यवाद डॉक्टर साहेब आपल्या सर्व डॉक्टर श्री मुक्या प्राण्यांना जरुरी आहे

  • Rajput R.
    08/13/2019 12:56

    thank u very much u all are doing great work 🙏🙏😥😥

  • Aditya M.
    08/12/2019 17:28

    Good job

  • Ateeq
    08/12/2019 07:29

    DM

  • Sonu C.
    08/10/2019 09:12

    Very good

  • Rahul M.
    08/09/2019 19:08

    irritating mosquito buzzing sound

  • Aman M.
    08/08/2019 20:02

    जिनकी अपनी इज्जत #बाथरूम#कार्यालय में वीडियो सहित नीलाम हो रही है वो कश्मीरी मां बहनों पर अश्लील भाषा बोल रहे हैं

  • Pavan Y.
    08/08/2019 14:24

    इंसानो के कर्मो की सज़ा इन मासूम जानवरो को भुगतनी पड़ रही है

  • Sulfi A.
    08/08/2019 11:53

    ഇതൊകെ തമ്മിൽ തല്ലുന്ന അറിവ് കെട്ട മനുഷ്യർക്ക് ഒരു പാഠം ആണ്

  • Singh G.
    08/06/2019 14:41

    Very good

  • Chandraprakash M.
    08/05/2019 06:56

    प्रकृति के आगे सब बेबस

  • Samarjit D.
    08/04/2019 15:32

    It's a every years scenery... We greatly suffer in flood every year

  • Yuvrajdeep S.
    08/04/2019 07:55

    Tuhi nirankar dataar kirpa kare

  • Ramesh G.
    08/03/2019 07:12

    Save animals

  • Suneeta S.
    08/02/2019 16:42

    Kaziranga is declared the heritage site by UNESCO just see the pathetic condition of this heritage site

  • Salim B.
    08/01/2019 15:25

    Wow

  • Gopal S.
    08/01/2019 05:05

    Great job jntlmn