Kenyan Kid's No-Touch Hand-Wash

Use legs to wash hands? This 9-year-old shows how it's done. 🤔

06/14/2020 4:57 AM
  • 39.4k
  • 18

14 comments

  • Anam A.
    2 days

    Well done boy.👍

  • Nila T.
    3 days

    Great job. Well done

  • Brut India
    4 days

    Indians are not far behind when it comes to innovative solutions:

  • Alice S.
    5 days

    Well done boy. Great job👍

  • রি য.
    5 days

    Great Job👏👏

  • Santanu
    5 days

    Great...

  • Tulika G.
    5 days

    This is so wonderful!

  • Manshi M.
    5 days

    Superb

  • Fahmida R.
    5 days

    bravo

  • Regina B.
    5 days

    Good and creative. Please keep repeating until he can copy right his business.

  • Soni S.
    5 days

    So innovative he needs an award well done congratulations

  • Ranjan D.
    5 days

    You should do a story on the North Eastern India's Jugaad efforts in this regard...some fabulous stuff

  • Aniruddha R.
    5 days

    https://youtu.be/xcdl4ZlxtWI

  • Nirmit J.
    5 days

    Firstly it was made by an Indian boy! Why can’t you share that??