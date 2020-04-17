Kerala Man Lugs Father To Go Home During Lockdown

Nightmare To Hope: A Covid Survivor’s Journey
Police Quell Migrant Workers' Protest In Surat
Maharashtra’s Covid-19 Battle: Blow By Blow
Dad & Daughter Set Lockdown Goals
UK Doctor Contracts Coronavirus
Coronavirus in India VS US
😢😢😢😢
God was beside this young man carrying his dad? Godbless
The real PEOPLES SUFFERING the police has to support the innocent victim. Bad to hear this.goverment and the police department their duty to help the senior CITYSON. Also the public's responsibility to give their fellow citizens to wipe their needs
Horrific situation
❤
Gee you police how sad you's are
Gee the power of God be apon hi. An Bless him abundantly
May God bless yr days.
Oh God people have suffered enough
India politicians & other related services, with bad communication should, sink there faceS in shame. A Elderly person in India told me that they had call out the ambulance however once they sat in the van! They were told they will have to find their own conveyances back! Clearly telling them stay at home even if you need medical assistance! 😢😓😡
Don't cops have the brain or the decency?
Huhuhu abi nko matabangan na sila Pulis walay kasingkasing God bless you brother Mahal gyud NATO atong amahan hatagan ka ug power ni Lord Jesus
Bless bless bless ....
A genuine Shravan Kumar ! Blessings ! The police must be more flexible & deal with the public on a case to case basis !
GOD GIVING HIM THE STRENGTH BECAUSE GOD KNOWS HIS HEART.
May god bless that son for helping his father
Father is lucky to have a son like that with a good mind n heart
Today it hardly have children like that
OMG poor son Gbu
I tell you what if I was passing by you best bet I would stopped in a heartbeat
That's what I call a number one son. I hope everything came out first the father, I also felt bad for the mother carrying everything at her age. Peace be with you 💙
BLESSING my brother 🤗
992 comments
Meia T.2 days
😢😢😢😢
Dora G.3 days
God was beside this young man carrying his dad? Godbless
James V.3 days
The real PEOPLES SUFFERING the police has to support the innocent victim. Bad to hear this.goverment and the police department their duty to help the senior CITYSON. Also the public's responsibility to give their fellow citizens to wipe their needs
Mohan W.3 days
Horrific situation
Johanna V.3 days
❤
Leiani D.4 days
Gee you police how sad you's are
Leiani D.4 days
Gee the power of God be apon hi. An Bless him abundantly
Kadiatu K.4 days
May God bless yr days.
Sweetmariam T.4 days
Oh God people have suffered enough
Suzi I.4 days
India politicians & other related services, with bad communication should, sink there faceS in shame. A Elderly person in India told me that they had call out the ambulance however once they sat in the van! They were told they will have to find their own conveyances back! Clearly telling them stay at home even if you need medical assistance! 😢😓😡
Jitesh D.4 days
Don't cops have the brain or the decency?
Susan T.5 days
Huhuhu abi nko matabangan na sila Pulis walay kasingkasing God bless you brother Mahal gyud NATO atong amahan hatagan ka ug power ni Lord Jesus
Fili A.5 days
Bless bless bless ....
Shashi J.5 days
A genuine Shravan Kumar ! Blessings ! The police must be more flexible & deal with the public on a case to case basis !
Ingrid L.5 days
GOD GIVING HIM THE STRENGTH BECAUSE GOD KNOWS HIS HEART.
Linda D.5 days
May god bless that son for helping his father Father is lucky to have a son like that with a good mind n heart Today it hardly have children like that
Laxmi D.5 days
OMG poor son Gbu
NiNa R.5 days
I tell you what if I was passing by you best bet I would stopped in a heartbeat
Joyce N.5 days
That's what I call a number one son. I hope everything came out first the father, I also felt bad for the mother carrying everything at her age. Peace be with you 💙
Geeta R.5 days
BLESSING my brother 🤗