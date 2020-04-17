back

Kerala Man Lugs Father To Go Home During Lockdown

An ailing father on his shoulders, this man walked nearly a kilometre on his way home from the hospital. Yes, the lockdown. 😓

04/17/2020 11:57 AM
992 comments

  • Meia T.
    2 days

    😢😢😢😢

  • Dora G.
    3 days

    God was beside this young man carrying his dad? Godbless

  • James V.
    3 days

    The real PEOPLES SUFFERING the police has to support the innocent victim. Bad to hear this.goverment and the police department their duty to help the senior CITYSON. Also the public's responsibility to give their fellow citizens to wipe their needs

  • Mohan W.
    3 days

    Horrific situation

  • Johanna V.
    3 days

  • Leiani D.
    4 days

    Gee you police how sad you's are

  • Leiani D.
    4 days

    Gee the power of God be apon hi. An Bless him abundantly

  • Kadiatu K.
    4 days

    May God bless yr days.

  • Sweetmariam T.
    4 days

    Oh God people have suffered enough

  • Suzi I.
    4 days

    India politicians & other related services, with bad communication should, sink there faceS in shame. A Elderly person in India told me that they had call out the ambulance however once they sat in the van! They were told they will have to find their own conveyances back! Clearly telling them stay at home even if you need medical assistance! 😢😓😡

  • Jitesh D.
    4 days

    Don't cops have the brain or the decency?

  • Susan T.
    5 days

    Huhuhu abi nko matabangan na sila Pulis walay kasingkasing God bless you brother Mahal gyud NATO atong amahan hatagan ka ug power ni Lord Jesus

  • Fili A.
    5 days

    Bless bless bless ....

  • Shashi J.
    5 days

    A genuine Shravan Kumar ! Blessings ! The police must be more flexible & deal with the public on a case to case basis !

  • Ingrid L.
    5 days

    GOD GIVING HIM THE STRENGTH BECAUSE GOD KNOWS HIS HEART.

  • Linda D.
    5 days

    May god bless that son for helping his father Father is lucky to have a son like that with a good mind n heart Today it hardly have children like that

  • Laxmi D.
    5 days

    OMG poor son Gbu

  • NiNa R.
    5 days

    I tell you what if I was passing by you best bet I would stopped in a heartbeat

  • Joyce N.
    5 days

    That's what I call a number one son. I hope everything came out first the father, I also felt bad for the mother carrying everything at her age. Peace be with you 💙

  • Geeta R.
    5 days

    BLESSING my brother 🤗