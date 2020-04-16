Kerala Man Moves High Court For Cat Biscuit

Impact Of Lockdown On Stray Animals
Meanwhile, these dog lovers did not receive the best reception for feeding the neighbourhood strays:
Chandramouli S.04/25/2020 01:59
Stupid, cats having always been eating such processed food, give some milk & bread. Else leave it, it can find its own food.
Nataraj B.04/20/2020 08:09
Being a brahmin ........! The cats lived for another day !
Aditya S.04/17/2020 05:56
😍
Tanmai S.04/17/2020 03:16
Wow what a state who openly promotes beef but does this fake display of humanity!
L L.04/16/2020 16:13
Well done sir.
Rabiya K.04/16/2020 09:34
Good
Kripesh B.04/16/2020 08:20
Kerala 😍
Sam D.04/16/2020 07:01
The whole of Bandra Khar Santa Cruz Mumbai the rich people have polluted all the roads with dog poo all over, BMC is mum and silent admiror of this Poo, which the people have to dodge to walk once they open their eyes in the MORNING
Karkalavishnu K.04/16/2020 06:04
In most of place in india bathroom no soup pls telecast and people not getting food show in your usless online people dont know how urina
Kishor T.04/16/2020 05:56
Very good. Help the poor animals if it is possible.
प्रकाश ग.04/16/2020 05:45
Prakash Kumar wants to raise funds for For the animals who are starving during lockdown. Your donation has the power to help them move closer to their goal amount. Please contribute. https://www.ketto.org/fundraiser/for-the-animals-who-are-starving-during-lockdown?utm_source=internal&utm_medium=nativeShare&utm_campaign=for-the-animals-who-are-starving-during-lockdown&utm_content=1441077&shby=1
Deepa M.04/16/2020 05:26
The only state which has successfully eliminated Covid is Kerala. This judgement is another remarkable milestone ! Three cheers to my Kerala , my wonderful Indian state 🥰
Zenobia P.04/16/2020 05:21
Aproach of a knowledgeable COMMON SENSE citizen.
Manoj G.04/16/2020 05:18
Kerala government has done excellent and best job against covid19 as compare to other states in india People like you would destroy their efforts Why you have taken huge stock of cats food before the lockdown from wherever it was available
HISIS -.04/16/2020 05:04
No kitten ! This was a near purr-fect judgment. Fur real, that was pawsome. Meow paw-er to this judge, glad this tail had a happy ending.
Brut India04/15/2020 12:07
Meanwhile, these dog lovers did not receive the best reception for feeding the neighbourhood strays: