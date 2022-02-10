back
Kerala Snake Catcher Cheats Death... Again
This man's best friends have nearly killed him at least three times. But every time he comes off the ventilator and returns from the hospital, he is out hanging out with the same guys. 🐍 💖 🏥
10/02/2022 5:29 AM
Omkaar Y.3 days
Nag/Nagin ka badla😂😂 complete Bollywood blockbuster 😂😂😂😂
M. S.5 days
Craziness is on it's peak🙂
Digvijay P.6 days
Foolish way to handle a snake
Karen N.6 days
We all have a gift...but if you play with fire you going to get burned...
Imran S.7 days
bro sikho
Vikas T.7 days
As a malyalee, I will share the info I read / heard here n there: He is crazy in love with snakes from childhood. and a crude man I would say. He says modern techniques n precaution methods does not suit him.. He had till now even denied govt or NGOs offers to build a home for him. In his native and neighboring areas he is revered like a hero, and he is willing to help any time. When others authorized people r difficult to find. Even in this case, he had recently met with a accident n spinal injury for which he was advised rest. But when the MLA requested, he immediately reached the spot. Even after the cobra bit him, he knew his life is in danger. But he recaptured the snake, before starting to d hospital. He was saved after 2 rounds of antivenom injections. Around 65 vials!
Arun G.11/02/2022 17:09
കേരളത്തിന്റെ അഭിമാനം വാവ സുരേഷ് ❤❤❤
Dakshdeep T.11/02/2022 17:05
Ye kis toxic relationship me jee rahe ho tum
Madan L.11/02/2022 09:57
सुस्वागतम
Nikhil B.11/02/2022 08:12
national geographic has show snake catcher they r more cautious in handling snakes that should be attitude because is risky works
Jemmy K.11/02/2022 05:43
Indian politic seen in this snake 🐍 before voting PM/CM cry 😭 beg 🤣after positive they bite public
Markus A.10/02/2022 13:26
He is a stupid snake catcher, he is a good guy, but dumb 😃😋
Sanja Z.10/02/2022 13:19
I hate snakes, they're not your friends. Some people are also snakes.
Abhishek M.10/02/2022 09:23
🙏
Anjana G.10/02/2022 08:33
---This incred8ble brevity with unusual love for a real dangerous creature is really commendable !--Why doesn't he get some "Padmashri"title, at least , in 5his wretched country pure talents go such un-rewarded ..!
Zebaish A.10/02/2022 08:03
So many snakes in this area , I guess
Syed K.10/02/2022 07:30
kia samjhay bhai sanp sanp hovay hai jitni bhi madad karogay end main apko he dusslayga wo😅😅
Palzor W.10/02/2022 07:19
TAMASA.....
Brut India10/02/2022 07:07
Why is social media divided over Vava Suresh? https://www.thenewsminute.com/article/rescuer-or-tormentor-social-media-furiously-debates-snake-catcher-vava-suresh-160562
Suman T.10/02/2022 06:54
Good news. Atleast now, take precautions....Dont go over confidence.....Warn him not to play with poison.....