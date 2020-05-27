back

Kerala Studio Owner Sells Photo Masks

Now you won’t have to wonder what someone looks like behind a mask! Special thanks to Abhi's Garage for the footage.

05/27/2020 8:19 AM
  • 407.1k
  • 303

Portraits

164 comments

  • Raman N.
    12 hours

    Is There in Mumbai

  • Adina S.
    3 days

    This guy is living in 3020 👏👏👏

  • Samreen S.
    3 days

    Technology to another level uff we Indians

  • Manisha S.
    4 days

    Excellent

  • Celina P.
    4 days

    He is praying in tongue

  • Neha S.
    5 days

    we need this 😆🤣

  • Jaismon J.
    6 days

    Unusefulness, This is only for fashion show and could not prevent the virus.

  • Victoria B.
    06/01/2020 06:32

    Good thought at least now u know who is behind the mask if not...

  • Jismy V.
    05/31/2020 15:39

    Pwolich. Bt the sublimation ink is injurious... When breathed. Bt then again he might not know the science behind it.

  • Rahul S.
    05/31/2020 09:59

    isse crime ko badhawaa milega

  • Soni C.
    05/31/2020 09:58

    .. See this..They stole our business idea!!! 😂😂

  • Kavita P.
    05/31/2020 09:21

    Creative india 😉😉😉😉

  • Enoch N.
    05/31/2020 09:13

    Nibbis won't use it 😂😂😂

  • Priti S.
    05/31/2020 08:43

    Superbbbbbbbbbbbbbb 👏👏👏👏

  • Namita D.
    05/31/2020 05:51

    Anwesha KarArijit

  • Sheetal B.
    05/31/2020 04:54

    😂😃

  • Abu Z.
    05/30/2020 20:30

    ഇത് രസകരമാണ്

  • Ahmer R.
    05/30/2020 18:31

    is this something we could do?

  • Ahmer R.
    05/30/2020 18:31

    interested in doing this bro? We can partner if you want

  • Ahmer R.
    05/30/2020 18:30

    agar karega toh I'll invest all I have