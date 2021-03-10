back
Kidney Dialysis Centre In Delhi Treats Patients For Free
The Bala Sahib Hospital for dialysis in a Delhi gurdwara does not have a billing counter. Here’s how it works.
10/03/2021 2:57 PM
29 comments
Santan R.11 minutes
Gg
Ayush S.13 minutes
It's bangla sahib
Prabal B.16 minutes
Hats off
Rabiuddin A.17 minutes
My blessings sahib you have done a commendable job. My heartfelt congratulations
Aslok P.18 minutes
"service to humanity is service to the God" ❤️❤️
Rahil M.23 minutes
And some people call them the K word, shame on those people. India is proud of our sikh community ❤
Sandip P.27 minutes
Excellent job sir 👌 👌 👌
Jitesh K.31 minutes
Such a commendable job. The temples accumulating wealth in india must follow the same.
Faruk A.32 minutes
good job bro
Mohd S.33 minutes
Ye kaam mamuli nahin hai aise kaam k liye jigar hona chahiye khas kar aise waqt mein jo sub gumrah hain jaat paath mein Uparwala sub ko aisi aqal de
Eveena E.34 minutes
N they call them khalistani.shame shame.
Laveena D.35 minutes
Thank u so much for ur selfless service
Runa G.37 minutes
🙏🙏🙏
Justindhas42 minutes
Glory full message God bless all of you thank you Jesus name amen
Vs R.42 minutes
Shukar h is dharti te sikh kaum h🙏🙏🙏. Dhan Guru Nanak
Mohinder S.42 minutes
Its. Good. Video but rewrite. Word its. Bangla saheb gurdwara
Gurjeet S.44 minutes
Abbhi kuch logg yhan pe bhi hume galiyyan dene aa jaenge 💔
Navya B.44 minutes
Yes its Shri Bangla Sahib ji gurudwara Wahe guru ji ka khalsa Wahe guru ji ki Fateh
Kawaljeet K.an hour
👍👍
सविता स.an hour
God bless all these humanitarians... ❤️