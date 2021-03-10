back

Kidney Dialysis Centre In Delhi Treats Patients For Free

The Bala Sahib Hospital for dialysis in a Delhi gurdwara does not have a billing counter. Here’s how it works.

10/03/2021 2:57 PM
  • 21.5K
  • 52

And even more

  1. 3:51

    Kidney Dialysis Centre In Delhi Treats Patients For Free

  2. 2:35

    The Uncomfortable Truth India Needs To Face

  3. 4:17

    The History Of The Clitoris

  4. 4:22

    Deepika Padukone's Bout With Depression

  5. 2:03

    Modi Gets His First Shot Of Covaxin

  6. 3:12

    To Coronil Or Not To Coronil

29 comments

  • Santan R.
    11 minutes

    Gg

  • Ayush S.
    13 minutes

    It's bangla sahib

  • Prabal B.
    16 minutes

    Hats off

  • Rabiuddin A.
    17 minutes

    My blessings sahib you have done a commendable job. My heartfelt congratulations

  • Aslok P.
    18 minutes

    "service to humanity is service to the God" ❤️❤️

  • Rahil M.
    23 minutes

    And some people call them the K word, shame on those people. India is proud of our sikh community ❤

  • Sandip P.
    27 minutes

    Excellent job sir 👌 👌 👌

  • Jitesh K.
    31 minutes

    Such a commendable job. The temples accumulating wealth in india must follow the same.

  • Faruk A.
    32 minutes

    good job bro

  • Mohd S.
    33 minutes

    Ye kaam mamuli nahin hai aise kaam k liye jigar hona chahiye khas kar aise waqt mein jo sub gumrah hain jaat paath mein Uparwala sub ko aisi aqal de

  • Eveena E.
    34 minutes

    N they call them khalistani.shame shame.

  • Laveena D.
    35 minutes

    Thank u so much for ur selfless service

  • Runa G.
    37 minutes

    🙏🙏🙏

  • Justindhas
    42 minutes

    Glory full message God bless all of you thank you Jesus name amen

  • Vs R.
    42 minutes

    Shukar h is dharti te sikh kaum h🙏🙏🙏. Dhan Guru Nanak

  • Mohinder S.
    42 minutes

    Its. Good. Video but rewrite. Word its. Bangla saheb gurdwara

  • Gurjeet S.
    44 minutes

    Abbhi kuch logg yhan pe bhi hume galiyyan dene aa jaenge 💔

  • Navya B.
    44 minutes

    Yes its Shri Bangla Sahib ji gurudwara Wahe guru ji ka khalsa Wahe guru ji ki Fateh

  • Kawaljeet K.
    an hour

    👍👍

  • सविता स.
    an hour

    God bless all these humanitarians... ❤️

Stay informed and entertained, for free with myBrut.

Stay informed and entertained, for free with myBrut.

switch-check
switch-x
By continuing, you agree to receive emails from Brut.