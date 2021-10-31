back

Knot And Tie, Dip And Dye

The maharajas of Rajasthan, the hippies at Woodstock, your friendly neighbourhood TikToker, Louis Vuitton, and Deepika Padukone... They all have one thing in common: tie dye.

31/10/2021 5:27 PM
7 comments

  • Fatema A.
    01/11/2021 19:32

    batik niye matamati ta dekh! 😆

  • Chetan J.
    01/11/2021 14:01

    You fools first make a video on Indian Bandhani , it is the knot and Dye method

  • MrBeavis H.
    01/11/2021 11:21

    Kuch bhi chitiyapa dikhao

  • Brut India
    01/11/2021 09:09

    A centuries-old dyeing technique from Japan, shibori is hard to replicate and often confused with bandhini. What is it? https://www.vogue.in/fashion/content/designer-nupur-kanoi-talks-about-the-intensive-craft-of-shibori

  • Shraddha S.
    01/11/2021 03:47

    This is an old trend popularly known as Bandhej in India. Already being continued for hundreds of years in India.

  • Deepasree D.
    01/11/2021 03:35

    There is another technique called ' Batik ' from Bengal .

  • James L.
    31/10/2021 19:46

    , India starts the pot and hippie movement in the US and in that time tie dye was super popular. So now India is doing tie dye like the US? We share our trends with one another I think.

