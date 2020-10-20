back

Kolkata Restaurant Offers Zippable Masks

This Kolkata eatery zipped back into business by inventing a unique mask for their customers.

20/10/2020 5:27 AM
  • 67.6K
  • 77

67 comments

  • Rizwan U.
    6 hours

    Bawasir laga hai ye toh

  • Arvind C.
    18 hours

    nothing unique and it doesn't serve any purpose

  • Rahul F.
    19 hours

    We are living in the golden era of stupidity!

  • Surbhi
    20 hours

    😂😂

  • Dona M.
    20 hours

    😂😂 now this is next level stupidity 🤦🏽‍♀️😂

  • Deepabali D.
    a day

    Nonsensical!

  • Nipu K.
    a day

    Many forms of stupidity

  • Siddharth G.
    a day

    do visit this one😅

  • Md I.
    a day

    Modiji ka idea tha kya 😂

  • Koustuv S.
    a day

    Haha you only open it when you eat and baaki time pehenke ghoomo

  • Surendra S.
    a day

    Foolish people foolish ideas. It just making the joke of covid-19 and mask too. These types of people are just focusing on earning money. This make no sense. A lot more can done to prevent covid-19 rather than just doing these silly and foolish things 😡😡😡😡😡

  • Nasib K.
    a day

    They are trying to show, they are advance, but very stupid idea.

  • Yougander R.
    a day

    You can remove mask while eating or drinking water !!

  • Susovan C.
    a day

    This is wb.. nothing impossible here...

  • Ishtiyaq A.
    2 days

    It ll not work

  • Suby S.
    2 days

    Totally unsafe

  • Shrabani M.
    2 days

    This is stupidity..... first know the importance of wearing masks,why we wear masks and how to wear a mask.... it's not a fashionable garments which we use on our regular life...If you don't understand then plz take admission to the nursery schools to learn it.....it can be harmful for mankind 😒😒🤐🤕😷

  • Pallavi S.
    2 days

    Absolutely ridiculous! Doesn't make sense to me at all. A stupid strategy to attract customers and give them an illusion of safety. It is as good as not wearing.

  • Kibria A.
    2 days

    https://youtu.be/VmXbeVBfYgk

  • Vino T.
    2 days

    Seriously... 🙄

Stay informed and entertained, for free with myBrut.

Stay informed and entertained, for free with myBrut.

