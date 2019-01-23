back

Ladakh Scouts Play Bagpipes On Skates

Watch the Ladakh Scouts pipe band throw music to the winds as they skate against the backdrop of majestic mountains. 🏔⛸🎶

01/23/2019 2:21 PM
  • 65.8k
  • 23

Bollywood and Beyond

  1. Priyanka Chopra Jonas Speaks To Brut India

  2. Deepika Padukone In Tears At Chhapaak Trailer Launch

  3. Taapsee Pannu Shuts Down Troll In The Audience

  4. Sushmita Sen’s Young Daughter Writes On Adoption

  5. What Goes On Inside The Bigg Boss House?

  6. 3 Andaz Apna Apna Silver Jubilee Secrets

20 comments

  • Kavita S.
    02/07/2019 02:18

    Amazing

  • Ankit A.
    02/04/2019 09:04

    Jai hind

  • Gaurav T.
    02/03/2019 02:45

    Awesome ,Indian army always ahead

  • Anil S.
    02/02/2019 15:59

    Army us ahead in all spheres

  • Sriram T.
    02/02/2019 13:13

    Jai hind

  • Sachin S.
    02/02/2019 07:40

    Jai hind

  • Anjana K.
    02/01/2019 12:53

    Jay Hind

  • Malay M.
    02/01/2019 09:10

    Nice

  • Mukhram G.
    01/31/2019 05:25

    Chhagyo saga

  • Mukhram G.
    01/31/2019 05:25

    Gjb

  • Baljeet S.
    01/29/2019 09:18

    Jai hind. 🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳

  • रुपेन्द्र ब.
    01/29/2019 03:45

    Aowsome

  • Hainsha B.
    01/28/2019 16:29

    Is nt india i thing so

  • Vinod K.
    01/28/2019 06:26

    जय हिन्द

  • Tapan K.
    01/26/2019 00:31

    Excellent performance thanks

  • Brut India
    01/24/2019 14:45

    The Scouts' musical skills will also be on display this Republic Day. https://indianexpress.com/photos/india-news/in-photos-full-dress-rehearsal-for-republic-day-parade-at-rajpath-5553580/

  • Abhimanyu S.
    01/24/2019 08:53

    Shivraj Khejarla

  • Pk S.
    01/23/2019 18:01

    We are proud of the brave soldiers of ladakh scouts

  • Naveen K.
    01/23/2019 14:46

    awesome!

  • Kallol R.
    01/23/2019 14:40

    Brut. What made you to report this ??? Very unknown intention.