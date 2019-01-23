Ladakh Scouts Play Bagpipes On Skates

Watch the Ladakh Scouts pipe band throw music to the winds as they skate against the backdrop of majestic mountains. 🏔⛸🎶
Kavita S.02/07/2019 02:18
Amazing
Ankit A.02/04/2019 09:04
Jai hind
Gaurav T.02/03/2019 02:45
Awesome ,Indian army always ahead
Anil S.02/02/2019 15:59
Army us ahead in all spheres
Sriram T.02/02/2019 13:13
Jai hind
Sachin S.02/02/2019 07:40
Jai hind
Anjana K.02/01/2019 12:53
Jay Hind
Malay M.02/01/2019 09:10
Nice
Mukhram G.01/31/2019 05:25
Chhagyo saga
Mukhram G.01/31/2019 05:25
Gjb
Baljeet S.01/29/2019 09:18
Jai hind. 🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳
रुपेन्द्र ब.01/29/2019 03:45
Aowsome
Hainsha B.01/28/2019 16:29
Is nt india i thing so
Vinod K.01/28/2019 06:26
जय हिन्द
Tapan K.01/26/2019 00:31
Excellent performance thanks
Brut India01/24/2019 14:45
The Scouts' musical skills will also be on display this Republic Day. https://indianexpress.com/photos/india-news/in-photos-full-dress-rehearsal-for-republic-day-parade-at-rajpath-5553580/
Abhimanyu S.01/24/2019 08:53
Shivraj Khejarla
Pk S.01/23/2019 18:01
We are proud of the brave soldiers of ladakh scouts
Naveen K.01/23/2019 14:46
awesome!
Kallol R.01/23/2019 14:40
Brut. What made you to report this ??? Very unknown intention.