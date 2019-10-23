back
Lebanese Protesters Sing Baby Shark For 15-Month-Old Child
Loud anti-government protesters in Lebanon stopped in their tracks at the sight of a 15-month-old baby. But they quickly figured out a way to make the kid feel right at home. You want to keep the sound on for this.
10/23/2019 3:40 PMupdated: 10/23/2019 3:44 PM
84 comments
Alok K.11/15/2019 16:20
😂 mereko pta nahi tha itna famous hai
Shrutikaa L.11/07/2019 20:31
❤
Sudha G.11/07/2019 08:07
Haa😄
Sonal G.11/06/2019 15:56
Didi ye to vedant jesa lag raha h na😍
Abhimanyu S.11/02/2019 05:49
shark do do dooo
Saurabh P.11/01/2019 16:29
did you thank those people
Piuka P.11/01/2019 07:44
Probably this is humanity, lovely gesture
Karthik N.10/31/2019 04:20
😂😂😂
Archana V.10/31/2019 04:15
respect 🙏🙏
Anwar S.10/30/2019 06:15
Thanks they were not in India Otherwise we don't even let go school buses without throwing stones on them
Amir M.10/30/2019 02:51
hahahahah
Pradeep R.10/29/2019 00:04
Vijay nethi ketiye ithan Athu
Sanika B.10/27/2019 10:56
Teri yaad aayi dekh k 😂😂😂
Harsh K.10/27/2019 05:34
They have such a beautiful heart and wonderful mindset, they can't be wrong for that protest.
Riyan R.10/26/2019 18:22
that's how u run the country
Bharat M.10/26/2019 13:58
his face 😳
Kriti K.10/26/2019 13:52
gud
Kv B.10/26/2019 12:13
Legends spotted
Nalini S.10/26/2019 08:53
Awesome
Manasi L.10/25/2019 20:04
this is the one I was talking about