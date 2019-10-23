back

Lebanese Protesters Sing Baby Shark For 15-Month-Old Child

Loud anti-government protesters in Lebanon stopped in their tracks at the sight of a 15-month-old baby. But they quickly figured out a way to make the kid feel right at home. You want to keep the sound on for this.

10/23/2019 3:40 PMupdated: 10/23/2019 3:44 PM
84 comments

  • Alok K.
    11/15/2019 16:20

    😂 mereko pta nahi tha itna famous hai

  • Shrutikaa L.
    11/07/2019 20:31

  • Sudha G.
    11/07/2019 08:07

    Haa😄

  • Sonal G.
    11/06/2019 15:56

    Didi ye to vedant jesa lag raha h na😍

  • Abhimanyu S.
    11/02/2019 05:49

    shark do do dooo

  • Saurabh P.
    11/01/2019 16:29

    did you thank those people

  • Piuka P.
    11/01/2019 07:44

    Probably this is humanity, lovely gesture

  • Karthik N.
    10/31/2019 04:20

    😂😂😂

  • Archana V.
    10/31/2019 04:15

    respect 🙏🙏

  • Anwar S.
    10/30/2019 06:15

    Thanks they were not in India Otherwise we don't even let go school buses without throwing stones on them

  • Amir M.
    10/30/2019 02:51

    hahahahah

  • Pradeep R.
    10/29/2019 00:04

    Vijay nethi ketiye ithan Athu

  • Sanika B.
    10/27/2019 10:56

    Teri yaad aayi dekh k 😂😂😂

  • Harsh K.
    10/27/2019 05:34

    They have such a beautiful heart and wonderful mindset, they can't be wrong for that protest.

  • Riyan R.
    10/26/2019 18:22

    that's how u run the country

  • Bharat M.
    10/26/2019 13:58

    his face 😳

  • Kriti K.
    10/26/2019 13:52

    gud

  • Kv B.
    10/26/2019 12:13

    Legends spotted

  • Nalini S.
    10/26/2019 08:53

    Awesome

  • Manasi L.
    10/25/2019 20:04

    this is the one I was talking about