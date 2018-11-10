back

Leopard Saved From Drowning In Maharashtra

This leopard was trying to hunt a dog when it fell inside a well in a Maharashtra village. Watch what happened next. 🐆🕳

10/11/2018 5:00 AM
48 comments

  • Mateo C.
    01/06/2019 23:22

    Very cool

  • Darlene A.
    01/03/2019 04:22

    That’s good

  • Patricia P.
    12/30/2018 00:29

    Then put a cover over them, duh!

  • Susanna S.
    12/18/2018 20:43

    1,500 deaths. Think about that! 1,500 preventable deaths!! Put a lid on ur water holes. This beautiful animal got lucky. :(

  • Aviva G.
    12/15/2018 09:38

    Old news, but still amazing story

  • Arun P.
    12/12/2018 11:32

    these are common here.hahaah

  • Andrew M.
    12/12/2018 08:36

    Devendra Fadnavis is at the Indian Economic Conclave addressing the gathering as one among Great Global Tinkers!

  • Arup M.
    12/12/2018 02:20

    Good Bless You Everyone..... Thanks For Saving A Beautiful Gift From God.....

  • Nafih S.
    12/11/2018 10:26

    be careful man!

  • C S.
    12/11/2018 09:51

    Well done saving a beautiful leopard

  • Sehrish G.
    12/08/2018 17:30

    Incredibly amazing

  • JD R.
    11/29/2018 09:04

    Surely it would be sensible and better/more hygienic for the drinking water to put lids on these wells with an enclosed method for drawing the water? Crazy.

  • Dennis M.
    10/31/2018 09:32

    Allahs blessing always Doctor.

  • Linda O.
    10/30/2018 17:05

    Amazing. Hope he is returned to the wild.

  • محمد إ.
    10/29/2018 23:39

    for observation 🙄🙄🙄

  • Patricia W.
    10/24/2018 05:43

    Good people, thanks.

  • Adhi A.
    10/21/2018 05:36

    Super

  • Santhosh K.
    10/21/2018 01:43

    God bless you

  • Anil K.
    10/20/2018 18:44

    Save animals

  • Ravichandra A.
    10/20/2018 11:10

    Govt should take strict action