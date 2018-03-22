back

Leopards, Terrifying Predator In Cities, May Be Saving Lives

Hold on, could leopards actually be saving lives in India?

03/22/2018 2:00 PM
  • 5.2m
  • 182

144 comments

  • Mayank M.
    08/16/2019 21:38

    Good idea to have rabid leopards not dogs .

  • Mayank M.
    08/16/2019 21:26

    How nuclear bombs can be a a solution of saving lives in the world and ecosystem after 1000 years.

  • Papia D.
    07/31/2019 13:48

    THEY ARE JUST BLAMING DOGS AND ANY ANIMAL CAN CAUSE RABBIS WHEN THEY BITE ANY PERSON AND HUMANS ARE TAKING THEIRBATURAL HABITAT THANKS good evening FRIEND

  • Lantern S.
    03/30/2018 17:28

    ye dek poora.

  • Amey C.
    03/24/2018 09:28

    Y dogs ? There are so many rapist,criminals,murderer, etc etc let the leopards kill and eat them ..

  • Mandavi C.
    03/23/2018 16:29

    mum ko btati hu ....so dat she doesn't put me on guard anymore 🙄

  • Raja B.
    03/23/2018 13:59

    Omg🙏

  • Memislav S.
    03/23/2018 13:53

    Food is food. 🐔🐐🐏🐺🐈🐀🦆🐷🐮🐸🐍🐢🦀🦑🐙🐌etc.

  • Soumya B.
    03/23/2018 13:01

    tmkc

  • Karthik B.
    03/23/2018 12:28

    Rabies can be cured of its infected to a dog!! Why kill the dog?? Kill these bloody humans who say to kill the dogs

  • Shikhar G.
    03/23/2018 12:03

    What a rubbish video, completely meant to whitewash the sins of humans who are encroaching THEIR space (jungles) and making ill-planned cities!

  • Akshay R.
    03/23/2018 11:53

    Middle finger lavde bhag ja

  • Priyank G.
    03/23/2018 11:20

    , what's your say?

  • Uday C.
    03/23/2018 11:20

    They should eat humans...thats it..no fucking problems will create anymore...the main problem in whole food chain is human....they should be out from it...fucking humans....

  • Ali B.
    03/23/2018 11:10

    Bff

  • Shubham B.
    03/23/2018 11:03

    Nobody deserves to be Killed! Nor The Leopards, not Humans and Definitely Not Dogs! Kill these bloody Researchers

  • Tejas P.
    03/23/2018 10:54

    😂

  • Rakesh S.
    03/23/2018 10:29

    I hate Street dogs 😑

  • Rishika G.
    03/23/2018 10:24

    Kamaal hai yaar... Kuchh log ab isme bhi offensive ho rahe hein... I mean its an animal (carnivore to be precise) aur usko jaha shikar milega woh ussey khayega as simple as that... Dk y ppl r getting offended by this🤔🤔🤔

  • Amit S.
    03/23/2018 09:50

    In that case we should also kill our politicians inorder to keep our economy safe 🙌🏻