Lijjat Papad Founder Honoured With Padma Shri
In the late 1950s, seven women from Mumbai introduced a crunchy new addition to the Indian thali. Padma Shri Jaswantiben Jamnadas Popat was one of them...
13/11/2021 5:27 AM
- 167.3K
- 3.1K
- 32
24 comments
Shashank N.a day
Women power! ✊🏽
Kshipra P.2 days
Congrajulations dadi
Raj S.2 days
This advertisement used to come in 90s and very popular and just wondering that till now they haven't received Padma Shri till now. Same like Mr. HC Verma, we used to study his books in 90s and he received Padma Shri only now.
Vidu B.5 days
Syed A.16/11/2021 04:22
1959? That was British India as per Bhakts. Azadi toh 2014 mein mili hai.
Lalit P.15/11/2021 12:05
आज हा व्हिडिओ बघितला श्री महिला गृह उद्योग लिज्जत पापड यांच्या प्रेसिडेंट अध्यक्ष यांना पद्मश्री पुरस्कार अर्पण करताना भारताचे राष्ट्रपती यांनी आज अर्पण केलेला आहे परंतु कोणालाही माहिती नसेल अशी मी एक गोष्ट तुम्हाला सांगतो पहिले ही श्री महिला गृह उद्योग लिज्जत पापड मध्ये प्रेसिडेंट असलेली अध्यक्ष असलेली महिला श्री रुक्मिणीबाई बाबुराव पवार यांना सुद्धा पद्मश्री पुरस्कार प्राप्त झाला आहे 1992 मध्ये त्यावेळेस ते महिला गृह उद्योग लिज्जत पापड चा अध्यक्ष होते. परत एकदा हा मानाचा तुरा श्री महिला गृह उद्योग लिज्जत पापड यांच्या प्रेसिडेंट असलेली अध्यक्ष यांना मिळाला त्यांचे मनस्वी अभिनंदन असं समजा की त्यांचं अभिनंदन श्री रुक्मिणी ताई बाबुराव पवार यांनीच केलेलं आहे
Foram P.15/11/2021 03:36
Commendable!!!
Bharat G.14/11/2021 12:11
👏👏👏
Sadiqain K.14/11/2021 10:40
So inspiring. Salute to such women 👏
Prince B.14/11/2021 10:38
lijjat pappad 👍😋
Nirav S.14/11/2021 03:16
Proud Gujarati..!!😻
Glimo B.13/11/2021 23:19
Santosh S.13/11/2021 19:49
Congratulations... 💐
Vithalrao K.13/11/2021 15:00
Wonderful story by .. More power to Lijjat Papad
Pumboo N.13/11/2021 11:47
My Respect and Thanks to all the women who made this delicious lijjat papad...
Naveen R.13/11/2021 11:28
But quality is downgraded now
Roshni M.13/11/2021 09:30
This is why I always buy lijjat papad.
Sachin D.13/11/2021 08:52
Well deserved but what about the other women who had also co-starred this enterprise?
Madiha A.13/11/2021 08:21
Brut India13/11/2021 08:12
