Like Gorilla, Like Human

Gorillas from a zoo in the US took shelter from the rain in a manner eerily similar to humans. 🦍
26 comments
Lulun C.06/25/2019 16:30
Hahahaha
Brut India06/03/2019 06:14
Gorillas Ndakasi and Matabishi posed for selfies perfectly with this park ranger: https://thefirstnewspaper.com/animals/these-gorillas-went-viral-for-posing-like-humans-in-selfies-with-ranger-friends/13743/
Rohan U.06/01/2019 20:02
These gorillas try to wait out the rain before making a run for it. Sometimes animal kingdom is just like us.
Pallavi K.06/01/2019 18:00
I think they really don't like rain or idea of getting wet!! Their facial expressions said it all!!! Keep them warm!!!
Debadipti M.06/01/2019 07:18
Their facial expression is ....😂😂😂😂😂..i watched it again n again..
Umi R.06/01/2019 03:50
Awesome
Pooja C.05/31/2019 13:02
tu iss video me kaise?
Reagan K.05/31/2019 11:18
You think gorilla should just stay under the rains.WTF
Vinutha S.05/31/2019 10:10
Ya i knew i was a gorilla, or am 1😂 i represent them
Tajeshwar S.05/31/2019 09:56
At least humans are not in the cages...
Khan T.05/31/2019 09:18
Have a look at their faces
Rani S.05/31/2019 08:31
so cute
Sameer K.05/31/2019 08:23
Lol 😂
Ashish K.05/31/2019 06:43
Why anyway keep them like bonded slaves in zoos - Set them free please in there natural habitat
Andrew M.05/31/2019 06:15
That's the westerner We Indians are certified cattle.
Eden B.05/31/2019 05:55
Human beings are just a big ape
Sameer K.05/31/2019 05:51
Strasbourg cricket team bande baran da 😅😂😂 aZazai�😅Nazar Jan😅🤣😂😂
Ram05/31/2019 05:45
Yes, they are well civilized than human beings.
Rangana C.05/31/2019 05:40
OH my God 💞 👏 Im Amazed to see their postures while avoiding the rain...👏
Riya R.05/31/2019 05:35
😁