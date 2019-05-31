back

Like Gorilla, Like Human

Gorillas from a zoo in the US took shelter from the rain in a manner eerily similar to humans. 🦍

05/31/2019 5:00 AM
  • 534.2k
  • 44

And even more

  1. Police Rewards Furry Soldiers

  2. Staying Afloat In The Northeast by Abhineet Mishra

  3. Tiger Chases Motorcyclists In Hair-Raising Video

  4. Gujarat Man Staves Off Lion Attack With A Stick

  5. Like Gorilla, Like Human

  6. This Adorable Lil Tusker Had A Tough Moment

26 comments

  • Lulun C.
    06/25/2019 16:30

    Hahahaha

  • Brut India
    06/03/2019 06:14

    Gorillas Ndakasi and Matabishi posed for selfies perfectly with this park ranger: https://thefirstnewspaper.com/animals/these-gorillas-went-viral-for-posing-like-humans-in-selfies-with-ranger-friends/13743/

  • Rohan U.
    06/01/2019 20:02

    These gorillas try to wait out the rain before making a run for it. Sometimes animal kingdom is just like us.

  • Pallavi K.
    06/01/2019 18:00

    I think they really don't like rain or idea of getting wet!! Their facial expressions said it all!!! Keep them warm!!!

  • Debadipti M.
    06/01/2019 07:18

    Their facial expression is ....😂😂😂😂😂..i watched it again n again..

  • Umi R.
    06/01/2019 03:50

    Awesome

  • Pooja C.
    05/31/2019 13:02

    tu iss video me kaise?

  • Reagan K.
    05/31/2019 11:18

    You think gorilla should just stay under the rains.WTF

  • Vinutha S.
    05/31/2019 10:10

    Ya i knew i was a gorilla, or am 1😂 i represent them

  • Tajeshwar S.
    05/31/2019 09:56

    At least humans are not in the cages...

  • Khan T.
    05/31/2019 09:18

    Have a look at their faces

  • Rani S.
    05/31/2019 08:31

    so cute

  • Sameer K.
    05/31/2019 08:23

    Lol 😂

  • Ashish K.
    05/31/2019 06:43

    Why anyway keep them like bonded slaves in zoos - Set them free please in there natural habitat

  • Andrew M.
    05/31/2019 06:15

    That's the westerner We Indians are certified cattle.

  • Eden B.
    05/31/2019 05:55

    Human beings are just a big ape

  • Sameer K.
    05/31/2019 05:51

    Strasbourg cricket team bande baran da 😅😂😂 aZazai�😅Nazar Jan😅🤣😂😂

  • Ram
    05/31/2019 05:45

    Yes, they are well civilized than human beings.

  • Rangana C.
    05/31/2019 05:40

    OH my God 💞 👏 Im Amazed to see their postures while avoiding the rain...👏

  • Riya R.
    05/31/2019 05:35

    😁