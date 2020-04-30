Lockdown Makes Ganga Water Cleaner

Police Quell Migrant Workers' Protest In Surat
Stranded Daily Wage Workers Desperate To Go Home
India’s Final Farewell To Typewriters
Manipur Aid Distribution Wins Praise
Haryana Police’s Surprise For Senior Citizen
Man Denied Medicines In Noida
Along with this the government should take measures to avoid people from contaminating it
Strict action must for those destroying the planet. Unacceptable how are we so "privileged" to act this way! STOP this madness especially after the lockdown
Thank Corona in certain ways , the waters in India looks very clean and fit for consumption
India is a wonderful and beautiful place ..but..hygiene is the only problem...
The mother earth needs rest too.
Now nobody should be allowed to flow diyas or flowers, bathing or flow deadbodies or anything damn in "Pure Ganga River". In hindu religion we called Ganga River as Mother. How the zahil peoples of our society spoil beautiful Ganga River. Strict law should be imposed for violaters. Since govt. Is active to clean the river by many plans but no plans succeeded. Self healing made it very clean.
Better to get rid of religious activities which dump flowers oil etc in the river. Unfortunately once the economy opens up what will you do to the industrial waste , you cannot shut down industries!!!
Just because of our Hon. PM Modi
Har Har Gange
Please don't let any flower, garlands and anything else of that sort be allowed to be thrown into the river...some strict rules in place is a must! A dedicated budget could not heal the river for so many years, now when it has of its own, let her remain clean.Don't allow any factories or industries's waste to disperse without treatment to required standard, if don't follow file a criminal case against such factories or industries and lockdown to such factories.
Good
Thy shdn stop pooja archna and othr customs in river
When they go back into the water to bathe hundreds ov them will kick up the silt and the water will be dirty again
Don’t worry I. Few weeks time. All will wash their Convids and mess it up again. Makes me happy to see her clean and happy but I know and we all know. It will b the same I. Few weeks or months.
Ganga river clean n clear...look vy fresh environment too 🙏
Pls maintain this..
The world is watching
Thank God
Some thing good to hear
Till date Governments have spend hundreds of corores to clean this holy River but could not achieve the desired result but a lockdown.
Every year one month lockdown should be mandatory in summer season
Nothing will change it will all go back looking like crap
My india. proud of my country.so many holy places s in my janma Bhoomi. puneycharitha my bharat.my people's Are sajjanas.
The floating cadavers in Ganges.., yuck the worst.., and people say it's holy river......
408 comments
Jeremiah A.3 days
Along with this the government should take measures to avoid people from contaminating it
Pranshu D.4 days
Strict action must for those destroying the planet. Unacceptable how are we so "privileged" to act this way! STOP this madness especially after the lockdown
Paremiswary S.4 days
Thank Corona in certain ways , the waters in India looks very clean and fit for consumption
Ppaw H.5 days
India is a wonderful and beautiful place ..but..hygiene is the only problem...
Juyah G.5 days
The mother earth needs rest too.
Hemant P.5 days
Now nobody should be allowed to flow diyas or flowers, bathing or flow deadbodies or anything damn in "Pure Ganga River". In hindu religion we called Ganga River as Mother. How the zahil peoples of our society spoil beautiful Ganga River. Strict law should be imposed for violaters. Since govt. Is active to clean the river by many plans but no plans succeeded. Self healing made it very clean.
Sampad M.5 days
Better to get rid of religious activities which dump flowers oil etc in the river. Unfortunately once the economy opens up what will you do to the industrial waste , you cannot shut down industries!!!
Santosh B.6 days
Just because of our Hon. PM Modi Har Har Gange
Vijay V.6 days
Please don't let any flower, garlands and anything else of that sort be allowed to be thrown into the river...some strict rules in place is a must! A dedicated budget could not heal the river for so many years, now when it has of its own, let her remain clean.Don't allow any factories or industries's waste to disperse without treatment to required standard, if don't follow file a criminal case against such factories or industries and lockdown to such factories.
Raji P.7 days
Good
Ramya P.04/30/2020 06:03
Thy shdn stop pooja archna and othr customs in river
Rosie W.04/29/2020 14:07
When they go back into the water to bathe hundreds ov them will kick up the silt and the water will be dirty again
Ronney S.04/28/2020 16:14
Don’t worry I. Few weeks time. All will wash their Convids and mess it up again. Makes me happy to see her clean and happy but I know and we all know. It will b the same I. Few weeks or months.
Revathi I.04/28/2020 07:22
Ganga river clean n clear...look vy fresh environment too 🙏
Reuben N.04/27/2020 20:26
Pls maintain this.. The world is watching
Mohammed N.04/27/2020 17:11
Thank God Some thing good to hear Till date Governments have spend hundreds of corores to clean this holy River but could not achieve the desired result but a lockdown.
Muddu K.04/27/2020 06:42
Every year one month lockdown should be mandatory in summer season
Frankie S.04/26/2020 09:58
Nothing will change it will all go back looking like crap
Nagamani Z.04/26/2020 04:31
My india. proud of my country.so many holy places s in my janma Bhoomi. puneycharitha my bharat.my people's Are sajjanas.
Rohit A.04/26/2020 03:44
The floating cadavers in Ganges.., yuck the worst.., and people say it's holy river......