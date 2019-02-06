Love Gin And Tonic? Thank India’s Mosquitoes

Watch how Indian mosquitoes helped create one of the most popular drinks in the world. 🍸
"It is not too much of a stretch to say that the gin and tonic was as essential a weapon for the British Empire as the Gatling gun." https://slate.com/technology/2013/08/gin-and-tonic-kept-the-british-empire-healthy-the-drinks-quinine-powder-was-vital-for-stopping-the-spread-of-malaria.html
malaria protozoa
Cultural Learnings of India for Make Benefit of Glorious Nation of Northbournia.
CORRECTION: Malaria is a disease caused by a parasite. Our story incorrectly stated that it is a virus. Here is more information about malaria: https://timesofindia.indiatimes.com/life-style/health-fitness/health-news/malaria-symptoms-and-causes-of-this-life-threatening-disease/articleshow/66839664.cms
At 00:36 it should be malarial parasite, not malarial virus. Correct it.
I heard it was a palliative, at best, even back then.
So we can claim credit for ' Gin-n-Tonic ' too !!!!
Bombay sapphire naming ki reason choodu
...Sir tonic water...Yaad aaya
Malaria is caused by Plasmodium which is an apicomplexan protozoan parasite and not some Malaria virus, please. 😑