Love Gin And Tonic? Thank India’s Mosquitoes

Watch how Indian mosquitoes helped create one of the most popular drinks in the world. 🍸

02/06/2019 1:33 AMupdated: 02/07/2019 8:30 AM
15 comments

  • Tejaswini M.
    02/09/2019 12:19

    lil education

  • Tejaswini M.
    02/09/2019 11:58

    lil education

  • Rumit C.
    02/09/2019 04:33

    SunnyBhalla

  • Brut India
    02/07/2019 13:15

    "It is not too much of a stretch to say that the gin and tonic was as essential a weapon for the British Empire as the Gatling gun." https://slate.com/technology/2013/08/gin-and-tonic-kept-the-british-empire-healthy-the-drinks-quinine-powder-was-vital-for-stopping-the-spread-of-malaria.html

  • Aparna W.
    02/06/2019 14:22

    malaria protozoa

  • Siobhan S.
    02/06/2019 10:32

    Cultural Learnings of India for Make Benefit of Glorious Nation of Northbournia.

  • Brut India
    02/06/2019 10:14

    CORRECTION: Malaria is a disease caused by a parasite. Our story incorrectly stated that it is a virus. Here is more information about malaria: https://timesofindia.indiatimes.com/life-style/health-fitness/health-news/malaria-symptoms-and-causes-of-this-life-threatening-disease/articleshow/66839664.cms

  • Abhimanyu S.
    02/06/2019 08:54

    Shivraj Khejarla

  • Priyalatha R.
    02/06/2019 06:50

    this one I wanted to tag u in

  • Wamiq H.
    02/06/2019 06:23

    At 00:36 it should be malarial parasite, not malarial virus. Correct it.

  • Susan D.
    02/06/2019 04:56

    I heard it was a palliative, at best, even back then.

  • Madhumita M.
    02/06/2019 04:23

    So we can claim credit for ' Gin-n-Tonic ' too !!!!

  • Sai K.
    02/06/2019 03:02

    Bombay sapphire naming ki reason choodu

  • Rishabh S.
    02/06/2019 02:18

    ...Sir tonic water...Yaad aaya

  • आयुष र.
    02/06/2019 02:02

    Malaria is caused by Plasmodium which is an apicomplexan protozoan parasite and not some Malaria virus, please. 😑