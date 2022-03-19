back

Love in the time of dating apps

An Italian woman met an Indian man… and then there was no stopping their romance. 💕

19/03/2022 8:27 AM
  • 185.2K
  • 70

Portraits

61 comments

  • Amit S.
    3 days

    makes such stories 😂

  • Raghav R.
    6 days

    She is very nice humble women. He is lucky person.

  • Tareq
    6 days

    Now no dumb Indian will say this is Love Jihad. Such hypocrites

  • Alisha K.
    6 days

    No me gustan los indios

  • Sanchit P.
    6 days

    tu zindagi bhar single reh Lena lekin Italian se shaadi mat karna, ek Italian Bhabhi ke vajah se aaj 125 crore log pachta rahe hai

  • Shaila C.
    7 days

    Welcome. I have been seeing your video when your parents were first time eating south Indian food. Enjoyed watching and your first trip to India... Many more... Video... Most of it your smile and excitation when you're introducing Indian dishes...

  • Brut India
    21/03/2022 04:16

    A study shows that more than 80% mothers in India are now comfortable with their children using a dating app. More here: https://www.thehindu.com/sci-tech/technology/global-usage-of-dating-apps-surge-tinder-bumble-downloads-grow/article65058946.ece/amp/

  • Yasar A.
    21/03/2022 00:08

    Name of app..??? Or say any Russian dating app for Indians 😁😁😁

  • Angelitha S.
    20/03/2022 14:01

    There is no such thing as love. I would never go to India. Different culture , different customs . India is dirty for me . / Middle Ages /

  • Mangal S.
    20/03/2022 13:21

    Modiji, Rahul Gandhi on line...

  • Rita R.
    20/03/2022 12:32

    My son too is married to an Italian girl who is very homely, and her family is wonderful and tight knitted

  • Srijana S.
    20/03/2022 11:03

    This is so common after going to Abroad for studies or work,so nothing special😊

  • Sezz H.
    20/03/2022 10:37

    You will see the real color of Indian after a year or two Wait and watch😄😄

  • Shahzar A.
    20/03/2022 10:05

    Sala ye konsa dating apps hota hai be

  • Kashyap T.
    20/03/2022 08:33

    Gulambi😉😉

  • Cenelia M.
    20/03/2022 08:03

    Felicidades

  • Md A.
    20/03/2022 05:58

    Ebar bujhlam keno Italy gesili ;)

  • Towseef B.
    20/03/2022 03:23

    🤣🤣🤣

  • Towseef B.
    20/03/2022 03:23

    Bihariyo chA tarki karmich angrezi bhai cha yewaan fasavni

  • Anshuman D.
    20/03/2022 02:17

    Pr k chkr bhaiya😂😂😂😂😂😂😂

Stay informed and entertained, for free with myBrut.

