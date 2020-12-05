back
Love Stories Vs Love Jihad
India Love Project, a social media initiative, is telling everyday love stories of people around us to combat terms like “love jihad” and “rice bag converts” that have come to stand in for the narrative of hate swirling around the country.
05/12/2020 1:27 PM
- 558.7K
- 10.5K
- 724
625 comments
Drishti S.5 days
Inter religion love marriages are fine No argument about that but forcing someone to convert into their religion and follow the gods they pray to is definately love jihad Individual in love marriage should have freedom to follow their own religion and culture
Debi P.5 days
Someone please arrange a chick for that psycho Ajay Bisht 🤣
Siddhesh K.5 days
Propoganda spread 😂😂😂👍
Abbas J.6 days
For Muslims,It is Harram To marry a Hindu and those who didn'tt believe in Four Holy Books Of ALLAH ...so stop these Things Love And All these What Is Love?
Muthu K.6 days
Clearly it's not happy ending always. You can't deny that love jihad is a fact. The sooner you accept the better it would be.
Hans L.6 days
Salma shouldn't have got married to him.
Paromita S.6 days
❤❤
Shivam M.15/12/2020 15:11
Sir , ma'am , I respect the fact that you found the love there, but saying why it is so difficult to adjust with people with other religion is about faith and practices , which creates a hindrance between them, apart from that society is the main reason, people accept what society accepts, you guys belong to a well off family and that's why it didn't bother you, but in the remote areas of our country, it's a harsh reality. People die and kill because of caste , religion .
Harish C.15/12/2020 14:46
Beautiful one this video should be displayed during tv ads than showing stupid political commercials
Abbas J.15/12/2020 04:05
In islam marriage btw Muslim and non Muslim is not acceptable except with those who believe on holy books of God like Christian etc
Saneela M.14/12/2020 21:08
I fail to understand term love jihad in the caption being such a big platform owner one should have an idea about the context of words they are using word jihad here is totally out of context n doesn't make sense at all.
Rekha B.14/12/2020 19:33
Very intelligent words🙏
Rekha B.14/12/2020 19:32
Very nice the more genders are knowledgeable and towards culture change the more better🙏
Rekha B.14/12/2020 19:30
😂😂😂nice
Yogi V.14/12/2020 11:16
More than positive stories negative stories are in millions
Nikita V.14/12/2020 09:55
There are more cases where it all went wrong. Maybe highlighting them would make less biased.
Sonu K.13/12/2020 20:29
Hi
Sonal M.13/12/2020 19:16
Pointless video!!
Abdul M.13/12/2020 17:50
Because thats makes you hypocrite..
Mehul P.13/12/2020 13:18
Bhai problem Love se nahi he , problem yeh he ki Galat identity deke dusri dharm ki ladkiyo ko fasana aur fir dhoka deke marriage karna aur dharm parivartan ke liye jor dena, yahi he love jehad, Muslims community ke madreseme sikhaya jyata he muslims ki abadi increase karne ke liye. Bhai Hindu ladka muslims ladki se sadi karke use dharm ke liye utpidan nahi karta.