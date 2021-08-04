back

Lucknow Cab Driver Speaks Out

The viral video of a woman assaulting a cab driver in Lucknow set off a heated debate on social media. Here's his side of the story... (Trigger Warning: Assault)

04/08/2021 2:57 PM
  • 551.1K
  • 1.4K

1258 comments

  • Bhavya S.
    a day

    CCTV is the best proof ...strict punishment to be given ....men or women...when we talk about gender equality...then it should be followed in all areas.

  • Subhash L.
    2 days

    Real feminist

  • Anichur R.
    2 days

    Madar shudi rondi sali

  • Zahid U.
    2 days

    Some sort of scam like China to get money only. This is consider as an assault and robbery. As always Indian police is stupid evil and bribe collector

  • Harry N.
    3 days

    We live in a world where men are guilty until proven innocent and women are innocent even if proven guilty.

  • Rajesh A.
    3 days

    This is lady freedom 😡😡😡

  • S R.
    3 days

  • Arkaja C.
    4 days

    The girl should be punished badly

  • Ahmad K.
    5 days

    The police is useless....

  • Errol D.
    6 days

    That bitch should be charged with making a false report and ordered to pay damage to the driver

  • Bharti R.
    6 days

    Izzat tou kama li bhai aapney,,, this lady needs medicines and rehabilitation center too.. Biggest threat to society

  • Ravindra P.
    6 days

  • Aman K.
    6 days

  • Pronab M.
    6 days

  • Pronab M.
    6 days

  • Pronab M.
    6 days

  • Deepak L.
    7 days

    Priyadarshini Narayan Yadav is a Small time Actor - Drama Queen ! Attention Seeker ! NOUTANKI ! Doing repeatedly Non Social Acts . . . NOT acceptable ! Her Screws need to be tightened . . . She needs a good F . . K !

  • Mohammad A.
    7 days

    Misuse of women power

  • Muhammad R.
    12/08/2021 07:24

  • Munisetti S.
    12/08/2021 01:56

    Street dogs are everywhere. We should notice them and avoid them. Sorry to the cab driver.