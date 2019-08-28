Make Way For Khiladi No. 1

India's Khiladi No.1 is part of a select club of superheroes that includes Thor and Iron Man. 🤑
65 comments
Mukesh N.09/17/2019 03:57
Super hero
Muhammed S.09/17/2019 02:31
Mr. Canada is also the biggest bootlicker of Modi; helping him spread his lies through fake interviews.
Naeem Z.09/16/2019 09:37
nice joke
Nafiz H.09/15/2019 13:01
Love you Akki sir💙💚💛💜❤
Ajaj A.09/15/2019 11:33
canadian...
Sunil V.09/14/2019 23:51
Kash indian hota
Vijaysinh S.09/14/2019 07:47
But akshay is Canadian, not indian😂😂😂
Saurabh S.09/14/2019 06:29
Shocked to see how BRUT is projecting him
Rakesh K.09/14/2019 04:24
C'mon be proud canadians
Krishnakant M.09/14/2019 01:30
Khiladi toh Khiladi hi hota h .......
Rahul S.09/13/2019 15:59
Akki is best
Rama C.09/12/2019 15:59
Akshya kumar my frbright jero
Vishal T.09/10/2019 19:01
Happy Birthday
Praveen M.09/10/2019 16:01
akki Sir 😍😍😍
Debnath D.09/09/2019 04:15
Agreed
Suresh M.09/08/2019 08:58
Akshy superb hiro
Pardeep R.09/08/2019 06:54
Love you Akshay paji
Karan B.09/08/2019 02:29
एक जमाना था जब हम भी गरीब हुआ करते थे🙏❤
Ramesh M.09/06/2019 17:18
Thanks
Fransis M.09/06/2019 05:48
Sorry anyone says indian superstar 🤔