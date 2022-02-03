back

Malegaon To Mumbai: An Innovator's Journey

Meet Jugadu Kamlesh, the viral sensation who made a best-out-of-waste farm equipment.

02/02/2022 6:57 AMupdated: 03/02/2022 1:12 AM
  • 286.2K
  • 36

Portraits

28 comments

  • Utpal M.
    19 hours

    equity is precious ,he gave 40% which is too much

  • Payal S.
    3 days

    Superrrrrrrrrrrrrrr 👍

  • Disha S.
    4 days

    U should mention his name..its Piyush Bansal..what one of them 😒😒

  • Pratima S.
    4 days

    We should promote such people who really want to make it, found very less money to support ,Shark would have given more money,thave not help properly,they supported for big upeople in lakes of rupees unnecessarily,

  • Akbar A.
    4 days

    So cycle k peechay spray can rakhna "innovation " hy?

  • Sagar K.
    4 days

    Nice Kamlesh

  • Manita A.
    4 days

    Very good

  • Mohammed I.
    4 days

    10 saal pehle banaya tha college mein final year project...

  • Ahrar G.
    4 days

    Just make sure wind isn't on coming while spraying

  • Parul D.
    5 days

    Useless show. So called Sharks are busy promoting their own brands as no one had known them before. After their own popularity they will soon be out with their own IPO and loot the common man by fake valuations..first one to IPO is BOAT of Aman Gupta.. BEWARE of modern age cheating mechanism of these fake valued Startups..They are CROCODILES 🐊 and not SHARKS…

  • Piyush K.
    5 days

    Very good

  • Tejash K.
    5 days

    Good human being he think solution about farmer not for business 👍👍👍

  • Sagar V.
    6 days

    Marathi bol bhava

  • Vinayak P.
    6 days

    True engineer❤

  • Vidya P.
    6 days

    👍👍👍👍👍 very great

  • Soumita D.
    6 days

    Innovetive

  • Nitesh S.
    6 days

    Creative person with jolly nature ! Best of luck.

  • Muhammad A.
    7 days

    Mashallah what a person

  • Alka A.
    7 days

    Very innovative ideas

  • Brut India
    7 days

    Shark Tank didn't just attract innovation, but also made for material for comedians. Here, a bunch of them take shots at the judges: https://fb.watch/aWtuLgJw7g/

