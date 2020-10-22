back
Mamata Equates The BJP With Evil Force Ahead Of Durga Puja
For Mamata Banerjee, there has never been a bigger pandemic than the Bharatiya Janata Party.
22/10/2020 3:12 PM
62 comments
Dinesh K.an hour
Ab ki bar bjp
Suvojit M.an hour
Right
Anjan S.2 hours
Didi Rajnath ji ke sath protest karte the, wo sab din bhul gaye hai
Zenobia P.2 hours
Shame on her cheap politics
Mang T.3 hours
It's true....good job.....keep up
Ali N.3 hours
TMC is better than BJP if you compare with TMC and BJP also compare with UP rapist pradesh
Hemish S.3 hours
She should leave the post of cm now
Sawan R.3 hours
Ek jhaapad me 3 colour ka pasina nikaal dunga.. Bengal ko Pakistan bana diya hai tune 🤬
Shuvendu G.3 hours
Those are writing against didi , just asking you if BJP comes then can you guarantee that everything will be changed, sarkar vrast nehi hai, vrastachar ke lie sarkar , all are same man
Çhãttêrjêê Å.3 hours
Full mad..
Suman C.3 hours
Ekhane bokachuda hindi manush gula comment kore bolche BJP jitbe. Eta Bangla ekhane chor chakka der kuno jayga nei
Suman C.3 hours
বাংলার লোকজন শিক্ষিত BJP কখনো জিতবে না। মমতা ব্যানার্জি জিন্দাবাদ ❤
Chandra S.3 hours
Till the Shit comes to her face 😂😂😂
Melvin L.4 hours
You rock as usual Mam. Great.
Naidoo T.4 hours
Truth
Govind K.4 hours
Emotional drama... What a fantastic drama... First hit someone.... After that do emotional drama.. Same on u... U r anti Hindu.... चुनाव आते ही सुर क्यू बदल रही है कुतिया
Sadashivan N.4 hours
Didi if you have done justice with the people of BENGAL ,you don't need bother about opposition but if you have failed in doing your duty sincerely and neglected the people of BENGAL your carrier in politics will be over
Suresh K.4 hours
We the people of Bengal.. It's time to say BYE BYE DIDI
Aaditya H.4 hours
Satiyagayi. H bhudia tera ilaaj jaruri h
Girdhari4 hours
Great excellent fantastic wonderful expression very true and correct 👍 I salute you madam 👏 👍