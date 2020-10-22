back

Mamata Equates The BJP With Evil Force Ahead Of Durga Puja

For Mamata Banerjee, there has never been a bigger pandemic than the Bharatiya Janata Party.

22/10/2020 3:12 PM
  • 24.3K
  • 75

62 comments

  • Dinesh K.
    an hour

    Ab ki bar bjp

  • Suvojit M.
    an hour

    Right

  • Anjan S.
    2 hours

    Didi Rajnath ji ke sath protest karte the, wo sab din bhul gaye hai

  • Zenobia P.
    2 hours

    Shame on her cheap politics

  • Mang T.
    3 hours

    It's true....good job.....keep up

  • Ali N.
    3 hours

    TMC is better than BJP if you compare with TMC and BJP also compare with UP rapist pradesh

  • Hemish S.
    3 hours

    She should leave the post of cm now

  • Sawan R.
    3 hours

    Ek jhaapad me 3 colour ka pasina nikaal dunga.. Bengal ko Pakistan bana diya hai tune 🤬

  • Shuvendu G.
    3 hours

    Those are writing against didi , just asking you if BJP comes then can you guarantee that everything will be changed, sarkar vrast nehi hai, vrastachar ke lie sarkar , all are same man

  • Çhãttêrjêê Å.
    3 hours

    Full mad..

  • Suman C.
    3 hours

    Ekhane bokachuda hindi manush gula comment kore bolche BJP jitbe. Eta Bangla ekhane chor chakka der kuno jayga nei

  • Suman C.
    3 hours

    বাংলার লোকজন শিক্ষিত BJP কখনো জিতবে না। মমতা ব্যানার্জি জিন্দাবাদ ❤

  • Chandra S.
    3 hours

    Till the Shit comes to her face 😂😂😂

  • Melvin L.
    4 hours

    You rock as usual Mam. Great.

  • Naidoo T.
    4 hours

    Truth

  • Govind K.
    4 hours

    Emotional drama... What a fantastic drama... First hit someone.... After that do emotional drama.. Same on u... U r anti Hindu.... चुनाव आते ही सुर क्यू बदल रही है कुतिया

  • Sadashivan N.
    4 hours

    Didi if you have done justice with the people of BENGAL ,you don't need bother about opposition but if you have failed in doing your duty sincerely and neglected the people of BENGAL your carrier in politics will be over

  • Suresh K.
    4 hours

    We the people of Bengal.. It's time to say BYE BYE DIDI

  • Aaditya H.
    4 hours

    Satiyagayi. H bhudia tera ilaaj jaruri h

  • Girdhari
    4 hours

    Great excellent fantastic wonderful expression very true and correct 👍 I salute you madam 👏 👍

