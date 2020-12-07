Man Dies After Alleging Medical Negligence

Divyanshi Jain, The CBSE Class 12 Topper
Sharon W.3 days
Disgraceful of course the hospital are responsible for this young man's death they removed a ventilator that was breathing for him the poor man pleaded for 3 hours with them he couldn't breathe and they did nothing to help him so who elce is to blame for his death they gave him no chance at all by removing the ventilator
Regina S.6 days
Tis is so sad
Anne C.6 days
So heartbreaking! ! Seeing your Son being refused by 12 hospitals and dying! ! !
Michael H.7 days
By the way I was treated at a Govt hospital in Jhb nothing would surprise me . Disgusting .
Leigh S.7 days
God Bless this man's family. In South Africa it's the same. So sad when nurses and doctors don't want to help the sick. 😥
Mala D.07/12/2020 14:23
Oh gd ... Thts soooo sad
Charlene C.07/11/2020 17:50
...not a dr. But blessed with wisdom. Stay safe.
Charlene C.07/11/2020 17:46
Very sad.... Get hot lemon tea. Hot soups. Gargle with salt, Gargle with the original Listerine Mouthwash. Drink hot to warm water. ....the cheap way. If you can get antibiotics that's great. This bacteria is real. , but it can be held in check
Olufunmilayo O.07/10/2020 16:08
May God succour this family and may the young man's soul rest in peace!
Manolito T.07/10/2020 07:21
whay a damn hospital and medical services offered to indian citizen
Marietta D.07/09/2020 20:21
RIP
Jaswant S.07/09/2020 14:43
This is just equalient to putting aknee on some body neck.health sevices are at extremely low. When manwar were doing yoga in jhansi and Rohtak 273 children died in mothers laps ie they did sava assan.But leaders want to made image and want to reach moon. But poor people want roti and noon and max. ACUP OF TEA. POOR PEOPLE HAVE BEEN CHEATED.coffer were made to purcase raffle and people like this suffer. Sub caa sath sub caa vikas .
Nabhan J.07/09/2020 07:46
Wait a sec how the fuck his heart has stopped but his lung are still working? That doesnt make sense
Sattidanand J.07/07/2020 20:35
Bad treatment, definitely Medical Negligence 😡
Lisa R.07/07/2020 18:00
This is just sad I hate when anybody died
Rohksta R.07/07/2020 09:42
Hmmm did I miss a vital part of his speech or something. Nooo lolzzz Im sure i heard, his lungs are working nd hes able to talk even after his heart has stopped.. 🤔🤔🤔 Im sure im not confused nd Im sure he would be dead if his heart stopped.. 💔
Sonia D.07/07/2020 08:38
☝!¿ THIS CULTURE DON'T VALUE LIFE ETC....😔😞😢
Abba U.07/05/2020 21:13
We have to be careful not to get infected, all the hospitals are the same, once there are too much patients, the doctors used to select the one they think can likely survive and place him on ventilator due to the shortage of ventilators. And remove from the one that has been there for long.
Wil H.07/05/2020 19:56
Criminal behaviour from the docters
Nelson I.07/05/2020 13:06
Anything is possible in India if your are poor then they are not going to care for you sad but true.