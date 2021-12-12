back

Man Saves Monkeys In The Nick Of Time

Just when bystanders gave up hope for three electrocuted monkeys, a saviour showed up…

12/12/2021 2:57 PM
  • 3M
  • 2.1K

1708 comments

  • Manoj K.
    2 days

    Hats off to you.

  • Sujoy B.
    23/12/2021 16:39

    Great job brother...

  • Iqbal I.
    21/12/2021 19:34

    Good

  • Ramchander P.
    21/12/2021 12:38

    Hello I. Good

  • Ashwani K.
    21/12/2021 06:52

    🙏🙏

  • Alok A.
    21/12/2021 05:15

    May God bless you.

  • Debbie R.
    20/12/2021 21:38

    Gif bless

  • Farook S.
    20/12/2021 15:28

    Allah bless u🙏👍

  • Noopur M.
    20/12/2021 07:24

    Very good 👍👍👍

  • Sabir M.
    20/12/2021 05:33

    Subhan allah Allah Pak applo salamat rakhe Ameen summa ameen

  • Rahul G.
    19/12/2021 18:45

    Great job

  • Sujan R.
    19/12/2021 17:46

    Thank u ❤

  • Vilas V.
    19/12/2021 17:35

    Great job 👍

  • Dinesh B.
    19/12/2021 17:27

    Love u bhai

  • Rohit S.
    19/12/2021 16:49

    So nice pics

  • Vickay S.
    19/12/2021 16:14

    Good job bro and thank you

  • Saileshwar R.
    19/12/2021 16:03

    Good

  • Rakesh B.
    19/12/2021 15:57

    Good work bro

  • Sanjeev S.
    19/12/2021 15:51

    Great

  • M R.
    19/12/2021 15:25

    Jai Sri Ram

