Man Sets Bike On Fire After Traffic Challan

It’s happened again. A man got so furious with a traffic fine he set fire to his motorcycle. 😲

01/04/2020 4:57 AM
  • Akash M.
    3 hours

    Gud he wont be risking others lives frm now onwards 😂

  • Suhani G.
    6 hours

    Well that’s good. Burn whatever u like. Instead put him in jail. He is taking law and order in hand.

  • Brut India
    a day

    Rider who ferried Priyanka Gandhi Vadra fined for not wearing helmet: https://www.livemint.com/news/india/bike-owner-challaned-rs-6-300-after-priyanka-rides-it-without-helmet-in-lucknow-11577636455044.html

  • Balasiva R.
    a day

    May be he wants a new bike..

  • Atul L.
    a day

    No one has right to violate traffic rules,

  • Harbinder S.
    2 days

    B.c...I.m in Mumbai .. Nobody has taken a rupee from me... If u obey rules....

  • Harbinder S.
    2 days

  • Shyam K.
    2 days

    Shameful. Traffic. Police

  • Hemant T.
    2 days

    Jai transport ministry

  • Balasubramanya B.
    2 days

    You are truly great. In this era where bastards are putting public properties on fire for no reason.

  • Thountula J.
    2 days

    Signal jumping,using cell phone while driving,drunken driving,driving without insurance are very very serious crimes which affects lives of others

  • Thountula J.
    2 days

    There are 100s of traffic offence which are more serious than travelling without helmet.Just because two wheeler drivers are poor and middle class police is harassing them If you don't wear helmet you will die due to skull injury You and your family is affected.

  • Primol K.
    2 days

    Self declaration,,,, he was most stupid...

  • Sumit S.
    2 days

    See the irony....he was looted by the police,lost his vehicle and the case is filed against him...

  • Shiv B.
    3 days

    Respect Law, Law will and have to respect you

  • Shiv B.
    3 days

    Good Job Government

  • Shiv B.
    3 days

    Same man if in US would not have done this

  • Marjorie R.
    3 days

    Police n India are very aragant,The law is the law.I thought NY pPolice was bad. But some that I met have compassion.

  • Jagdish P.
    3 days

  • Dan K.
    3 days

    Seems like he has money to spend on a new bike rather than follow the rules