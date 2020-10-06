back

Man Throws Ink On AAP’s Sanjay Singh In Hathras

Aam Aadmi Party’s Sanjay Singh was attacked with black ink after he visited the 19-year-old gang rape victim’s family in Hathras, UP.

06/10/2020 3:36 PMupdated: 06/10/2020 3:36 PM
  • 76.3k
  • 74

72 comments

  • Arun S.
    an hour

    Very good

  • Srijana S.
    2 hours

    Jo matlab mey visit kartey hai aisey hi swaagat miltey hai😄😃😂

  • Reek P.
    3 hours

    Desh sankat meh hai

  • Madhok P.
    3 hours

    There were many such cases n victims in Delhi itself... Never saw him or his masters visiting... 😢

  • Arjun K.
    3 hours

    Jai Thakur samaz🚩✊

  • Nirupam D.
    3 hours

    Political yatra.. All understand 21

  • Ds G.
    4 hours

    Thank God he wasn't sprayed with bullets. The country is in an outcry to save the daughters of this nation. Sick of fake promises and fighting for religion. The world is laughing at India and how we segregate our own even in 2020.

  • Sămêêr S.
    5 hours

    He will not dare to throw ink if this has happened with his sister...(Ink Thrower's planted)

  • Mrinal S.
    6 hours

    Open your eyes bhakts. If you still believe that ache din ane wale hai then don't blame CM Adityanath, it's your fault. Shame on BJP and CM Adityanath.

  • Sanjeev R.
    6 hours

    https://m.facebook.com/story.php?story_fbid=2792669847636074&id=100006792583275&fs=0&focus_composer=0

  • Abraham S.
    6 hours

    Sad though this case is viral still no action, is this beti bachao in darindo say.

  • Rita P.
    6 hours

    Godi media is now trying to divert people as telling international conspiracy Pakistan, China, ho liya ab Hindu higher cast., dalit chele ga 😥😥

  • Martin P.
    7 hours

    Seems like india cares more about shit in bollywood then this poor women and her family

  • Binoy K.
    7 hours

    Good ....

  • Soumalya B.
    7 hours

    Hahahaha. Scripted I believe... 2 rupees drama

  • Md W.
    7 hours

    I think politicians before visiting other state victims should first make a visit to their state victims. I mean only visiting most highlighted case in media and not visiting non highlighted cases shows the hypocrisy.

  • Rajat K.
    8 hours

    They can buy media n police. But they can't buy common people heart. We are with AAP AAP = Revolution in Education Proud to be Delhite

  • Bisnu Y.
    8 hours

    Told u ..India is headed towards what was Germany in early 20th century

  • Dimple D.
    8 hours

    So sad What can one expect in Jungle raj

  • Prashant R.
    8 hours

    Democracy on Threat with non democratic minds!!! People are not raising their voices against such evil things simply watching, welcoming,developing & adopting slavery system!!!🙆‍♂️🤦‍♂️🤔🙄

