Man Throws Ink On AAP’s Sanjay Singh In Hathras
Aam Aadmi Party’s Sanjay Singh was attacked with black ink after he visited the 19-year-old gang rape victim’s family in Hathras, UP.
06/10/2020 3:36 PMupdated: 06/10/2020 3:36 PM
72 comments
Arun S.an hour
Very good
Srijana S.2 hours
Jo matlab mey visit kartey hai aisey hi swaagat miltey hai😄😃😂
Reek P.3 hours
Desh sankat meh hai
Madhok P.3 hours
There were many such cases n victims in Delhi itself... Never saw him or his masters visiting... 😢
Arjun K.3 hours
Jai Thakur samaz🚩✊
Nirupam D.3 hours
Political yatra.. All understand 21
Ds G.4 hours
Thank God he wasn't sprayed with bullets. The country is in an outcry to save the daughters of this nation. Sick of fake promises and fighting for religion. The world is laughing at India and how we segregate our own even in 2020.
Sămêêr S.5 hours
He will not dare to throw ink if this has happened with his sister...(Ink Thrower's planted)
Mrinal S.6 hours
Open your eyes bhakts. If you still believe that ache din ane wale hai then don't blame CM Adityanath, it's your fault. Shame on BJP and CM Adityanath.
Sanjeev R.6 hours
https://m.facebook.com/story.php?story_fbid=2792669847636074&id=100006792583275&fs=0&focus_composer=0
Abraham S.6 hours
Sad though this case is viral still no action, is this beti bachao in darindo say.
Rita P.6 hours
Godi media is now trying to divert people as telling international conspiracy Pakistan, China, ho liya ab Hindu higher cast., dalit chele ga 😥😥
Martin P.7 hours
Seems like india cares more about shit in bollywood then this poor women and her family
Binoy K.7 hours
Good ....
Soumalya B.7 hours
Hahahaha. Scripted I believe... 2 rupees drama
Md W.7 hours
I think politicians before visiting other state victims should first make a visit to their state victims. I mean only visiting most highlighted case in media and not visiting non highlighted cases shows the hypocrisy.
Rajat K.8 hours
They can buy media n police. But they can't buy common people heart. We are with AAP AAP = Revolution in Education Proud to be Delhite
Bisnu Y.8 hours
Told u ..India is headed towards what was Germany in early 20th century
Dimple D.8 hours
So sad What can one expect in Jungle raj
Prashant R.8 hours
Democracy on Threat with non democratic minds!!! People are not raising their voices against such evil things simply watching, welcoming,developing & adopting slavery system!!!🙆♂️🤦♂️🤔🙄