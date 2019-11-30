Man Versus Wild: A Brave Rescue Mission

Hearing cries of help from a deep well, this man began to climb into it. Only, it was full of poisonous snakes.
Padmanabhan R.4 days
My deep appreciation to the saviour. Feels gr8 to see such noble souls
Rama T.4 days
Wow beautiful
Himanshu B.4 days
Great man...simply great
Nitin P.4 days
its a non poisonus snake...in marathi language it called as येरुळा,, 🐍🐍
Dave M.5 days
Why would they use the fat fucker instead of one of the little guys. Who wants to go in? Biggest guy in town raises his hand
Pavan K.5 days
Lifesaving act
Pavan K.5 days
Superb act
Sikha M.6 days
Oo
Julie G.12/09/2019 15:52
Aw well done that’s amazing xx
Nazir R.12/09/2019 07:45
The real hero....
Peter G.12/06/2019 23:03
That bird made a mean tandoori...😋
Naramsetti V.12/06/2019 11:01
Great Work
Satyanarayana M.12/06/2019 01:00
Real hero, great video. What is his name. He should be honoured and awarded on the republic day, recruited into thepolice department or the Indian military wth a plum post !
Abu A.12/05/2019 07:46
Brave Heart
Anand M.12/05/2019 07:17
He could have save the snake also. Any how great job
Sheela B.12/04/2019 11:00
Really very great work salam
Glen A.12/04/2019 09:43
Amazing
Yaqoob M.12/04/2019 03:33
Great job 👍🙏
Shirley S.12/03/2019 18:06
God bless him for his courage
Sagar G.12/03/2019 13:19
