Man Versus Wild: A Brave Rescue Mission

Hearing cries of help from a deep well, this man began to climb into it. Only, it was full of poisonous snakes.

11/30/2019 2:57 PMupdated: 12/02/2019 12:22 PM
179 comments

  • Padmanabhan R.
    4 days

    My deep appreciation to the saviour. Feels gr8 to see such noble souls

  • Rama T.
    4 days

    Wow beautiful

  • Himanshu B.
    4 days

    Great man...simply great

  • Nitin P.
    4 days

    its a non poisonus snake...in marathi language it called as येरुळा,, 🐍🐍

  • Dave M.
    5 days

    Why would they use the fat fucker instead of one of the little guys. Who wants to go in? Biggest guy in town raises his hand

  • Pavan K.
    5 days

    Lifesaving act

  • Pavan K.
    5 days

    Superb act

  • Sikha M.
    6 days

    Oo

  • Julie G.
    12/09/2019 15:52

    Aw well done that’s amazing xx

  • Nazir R.
    12/09/2019 07:45

    The real hero....

  • Peter G.
    12/06/2019 23:03

    That bird made a mean tandoori...😋

  • Naramsetti V.
    12/06/2019 11:01

    Great Work

  • Satyanarayana M.
    12/06/2019 01:00

    Real hero, great video. What is his name. He should be honoured and awarded on the republic day, recruited into thepolice department or the Indian military wth a plum post !

  • Abu A.
    12/05/2019 07:46

    Brave Heart

  • Anand M.
    12/05/2019 07:17

    He could have save the snake also. Any how great job

  • Sheela B.
    12/04/2019 11:00

    Really very great work salam

  • Glen A.
    12/04/2019 09:43

    Amazing

  • Yaqoob M.
    12/04/2019 03:33

    Great job 👍🙏

  • Shirley S.
    12/03/2019 18:06

    God bless him for his courage

  • Sagar G.
    12/03/2019 13:19

    https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCIHqZFD36zvLySLltISxE5A/live