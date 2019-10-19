Man Vs. Lion In New Delhi

This man climbed into a lion’s enclosure to have a chat with the big cat. 🦁👨
Swatantra P.10/25/2019 01:15
Kamal he ser bhi suvar nahi kata
Senthil A.10/23/2019 09:20
he figured out animals are better than human
Rashmi T.10/22/2019 17:40
lo krlo bat
Shaik A.10/22/2019 07:43
That is the power of king khan
Ginu G.10/22/2019 05:21
Agar isko suicide karna hi tha toh fan se latak jaata .. 😅
Aby K.10/20/2019 13:27
Ye Zakir Nair ke students... 😂 😂 😂... Or bear crylls ke hardcore fans... 😂 😂 😂literally, 'hmko lion se baat krna tha'...
Ari M.10/20/2019 00:31
Maybe he is the prodigal son of DR. Dolittle. Who knows? 🤷♂️
P I.10/19/2019 21:38
Please let him jump in again before the Lions are feed
Mirza T.10/19/2019 19:46
He would be obviously pathan ..😂😂
Vibhor S.10/19/2019 19:35
Jigar tha laude me
Mavrick K.10/19/2019 18:47
He is that name of Bravry is enough 💥🕶
Padmaj S.10/19/2019 18:06
No harm. If more people want to do this we should let them. So long as the lions are allowed to finish their meal and live in peace after. We anyway have surplus population. A few dumb people less wouldn't hurt
Rukhsana S.10/19/2019 12:28
Hieght of stupidity
Prince S.10/19/2019 12:20
😅 hum sher se baat krna bhool gye they
Mohit K.10/19/2019 11:02
i think you too want to talk.
Vishal K.10/19/2019 10:53
Lion pappi lega iski
Rishabh K.10/19/2019 10:31
That guy needs to be put in a place away from society, he is dangerous for people. That lion could have been shot to death because of him. Kudos to guards for saving them both.
Arqam S.10/19/2019 10:14
Yeh Sahi Cheez Fhuk raha hai
