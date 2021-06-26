The Invisible Woes Of India's Truckers
Man Vs. Mt. Everest, Covid-19 & Two Cyclones
Three Ways To Stop The Third Covid-19 Wave
Gandhi Vs. Patra On Centre’s Covid-19 Preparedness
Doctors Still Traumatised After Second Wave
White Skin, Pale Eyes, Blonde Hair, Don't Care
Congratulations ✌
Brave man!
Incredible
Really Really brave...after all ds u didn't loose ur hope....keep it up man
Cyclones in Nepal 👍
https://m.facebook.com/story.php?story_fbid=784344635563323&id=289188901745568
https://m.facebook.com/story.php?story_fbid=629421431351473&id=100028508650139
Cogratullation
Great
GR8!!
Here's how Covid has hit the regions:
https://www.aljazeera.com/news/2021/6/17/nepal-sherpa-villages-reeling-from-covid-as-climbing-season-ends
Stay informed and entertained, for free with myBrut.
11 comments
Pratik K.3 days
Congratulations ✌
Ashok D.4 days
Brave man!
Mark D.4 days
Incredible
Archana D.4 days
Really Really brave...after all ds u didn't loose ur hope....keep it up man
Suraj P.4 days
Cyclones in Nepal 👍
श्रवण क.4 days
https://m.facebook.com/story.php?story_fbid=784344635563323&id=289188901745568
श्रवण क.4 days
https://m.facebook.com/story.php?story_fbid=629421431351473&id=100028508650139
Rajesh S.4 days
Cogratullation
Ahmed G.4 days
Great
Raman N.4 days
GR8!!
Brut India5 days
Here's how Covid has hit the regions: https://www.aljazeera.com/news/2021/6/17/nepal-sherpa-villages-reeling-from-covid-as-climbing-season-ends