Man Vs. Mt. Everest, Covid-19 & Two Cyclones

This Everester fought against Covid-19 and two separate cyclones at the top of the world...

26/06/2021 4:27 PM
  • 51.7K
  • 15

11 comments

  • Pratik K.
    3 days

    Congratulations ✌

  • Ashok D.
    4 days

    Brave man!

  • Mark D.
    4 days

    Incredible

  • Archana D.
    4 days

    Really Really brave...after all ds u didn't loose ur hope....keep it up man

  • Suraj P.
    4 days

    Cyclones in Nepal 👍

  • श्रवण क.
    4 days

    https://m.facebook.com/story.php?story_fbid=784344635563323&id=289188901745568

  • श्रवण क.
    4 days

    https://m.facebook.com/story.php?story_fbid=629421431351473&id=100028508650139

  • Rajesh S.
    4 days

    Cogratullation

  • Ahmed G.
    4 days

    Great

  • Raman N.
    4 days

    GR8!!

  • Brut India
    5 days

    Here's how Covid has hit the regions: https://www.aljazeera.com/news/2021/6/17/nepal-sherpa-villages-reeling-from-covid-as-climbing-season-ends