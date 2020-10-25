back

Man Wades Through Swamp To Save Deer

Stuck in shallow water, this deer was so weak that it couldn’t move or walk. Watch how this man from Assam waded through the mud to help the stranded animal...

25/10/2020 2:57 PM
  • 61K
  • 16

16 comments

  • Sandeep M.
    26/10/2020 18:36

    A Hero in Real life. A Humble Human Being

  • Ramesh P.
    26/10/2020 17:31

    Great work ...salute...

  • Priti P.
    26/10/2020 12:05

    Kind heart 💓 rare to find nowadays

  • Bala B.
    26/10/2020 08:40

    Great.wonderful soul.🙏

  • Deep K.
    26/10/2020 00:32

    Salute you brother

  • Sandipa L.
    25/10/2020 18:55

    I salute you. You showed such compassion. God bless you

  • Gracy D.
    25/10/2020 17:00

    Nothing is more beautiful than "kindness" in human nature

  • Abhishek M.
    25/10/2020 16:28

    Humanity is sweetest truth❤️❤️❤️❤️💕💞

  • Hema K.
    25/10/2020 16:25

    Pleasure to c these kind of vdos ❤❤❤❤

  • Francis R.
    25/10/2020 16:21

    May lord Jesus Christ Bless you Dear for your kindness. Saving a Deer

  • Amardeep S.
    25/10/2020 16:21

    God bless you sanjib...

  • Atif B.
    25/10/2020 15:45

    Real super hero 👍💖

  • Daisy A.
    25/10/2020 15:45

    Thanks

  • Radhika T.
    25/10/2020 15:33

    Sanjib is really God sent. It's probably because of people like him that this world is still a better place to live in. Very touching !

  • Faghir B.
    25/10/2020 15:23

    Humanity at its finest 👏👏

  • Brut India
    23/10/2020 10:09

    These close-to-extinction deer are seeing a much-needed surge in population: https://www.downtoearth.org.in/news/wildlife-biodiversity/near-extinct-hard-ground-swamp-deer-see-revival-in-kanha-69603

Stay informed and entertained, for free with myBrut.

