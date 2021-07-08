back
Mandira Bedi Has No Time For Trolls
She was trolled for everything from her noodle straps to cricketing knowledge and even life choices. But Mandira Bedi has always held her head high up through all the hate...
08/07/2021 12:54 PM
572 comments
Praful K.8 hours
God is with you
Johnson G.8 hours
She's beautiful and an amazing lady
Ritu J.9 hours
I am proud of you ,Mandira God bless you
Prakashraj M.9 hours
Bedi is fuck off.
Priya T.9 hours
More power to you and all the women out there!!
Meenakshi V.11 hours
कुछ लोग मंदिरा बेदी को ट्रोल कर रहे हैं की 'अरे कपड़े तो बदल लेती मैडम' ' जीन्स पहन के क्रियाकर्म कर रही हो !' ' ये औरतो का काम नही है' तो सुनो ओ मम्मी के पाले लाडलो ओर पप्पा की परियों , नाटक करने को कॉस्ट्यूम पहना जाता है पर मंदिरा जैसी थी वैसे ही रही।कई दिनों अस्पताल में रहने से लेकर शमशान तक यही कपड़े थे। दिखावे मीडिया वाले करते है टीवी पर छाने को। जब इंसान अत्यंत पीड़ा में हो उसे खाया पहना कुछ समझ नही आता न ही वो अपने प्रिय इंसान जिसे खोया हो उसके सिवाय किसी और के बारे में सोचता। मुझे इस फोटो में कुछ गलत नही लगा कपड़े पूरे पहने हुए हैं और उसने सारे काम अपने हाथों से करे। कितनी हिम्मत चाहिए ऐसा कर पाने में ! तुम में से कोई नही कर पायेगा।तो इस महिला का आदर करो और गर्व करो की इसने सच्चा प्रेम किया। सिर्फ साड़ी पहनने वाली की इज़्ज़त नही होती। इज़्ज़त जीन्स पहनने वाली की भी उतनी ही होती है समझे !
Dishang S.13 hours
She is ultimate power lady!
Maheen M.13 hours
Ahh Humans are so so so Cruel....My heart bleeds by seeing her in this much pain.
Romita S.14 hours
Trolls are low life people with no lives.....they need to get a life
Vikash P.15 hours
Hats off to Mandira... With all due respect..salute
Rupa A.15 hours
No what she does, for some it may never be right. Let her live the life. It is her journey.
Suraj T.16 hours
Why give importance to trollers
Nupur Y.17 hours
More power to you 🥰🥰
Shrikant S.19 hours
This right was break by Savitribai Fule in Maharashtra in 18 century
Namritha S.19 hours
Inspiring mandira Bedi 🙏🌹
Rashmi M.21 hours
mandira i admire your courage, your choices in life ,how you conduct yourself, your dessing sense is amazingly, i pray for you ,im in deep shock since i heard about RAj k, i know you'll come out of this too ..
Ruth R.21 hours
She is the one I use to follow on youtube, I realised just now she is the one.. I mean this same woman.. I like her fitness instruct
Shefali K.a day
She is a strong lady and she does not need anybody's recommendation for wearing anything and what to wear and what not to. More power to her. Loads and loads of love
Anushka S.a day
Nobody's criticizing. Just becoz u want sum masala and sympathy this natak. Or is it to defame rituals using this garb 🤔
Melba V.a day
True... You reply to the trolls people will be more encouraged to do so... Ignorance is the best medicine.