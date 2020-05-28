back

Manipur Village Residents Build Quarantine Huts

These quarantine facilities in Manipur seem like the perfect holiday destination. 😮

05/28/2020 6:57 AM
  • 298.7k
  • 233

169 comments

  • Narendra G.
    3 days

    Please don't demolish them after covidemic! We woul like to use it as getaway destination! Love the scenics!

  • Jayaram H.
    3 days

    poya quarantine akana

  • Mak C.
    4 days

    The last one looks like khou Stephen.... Lol.. good job

  • Neena L.
    5 days

    V nice

  • Bhuvan S.
    06/01/2020 12:39

    New camp for ug is ready after covid 19

  • Manisha C.
    05/31/2020 20:00

    Great job.. well done..

  • Amrin S.
    05/31/2020 17:57

    What a beautiful place to be quarantined at! North-East is ❤️.

  • Dipti S.
    05/30/2020 19:46

    Wow ,amazing !

  • Priya T.
    05/30/2020 11:33

    And that's how you treat a human being unlike the dirty filthy places that some of our poor citizens undergoing quarantine in other parts of the country. We talk big n do little

  • Vishal P.
    05/30/2020 06:16

    Very Good, salute or manipuri people and government

  • Thanmi K.
    05/30/2020 06:15

    Love and concern can change the world

  • Sangita D.
    05/30/2020 02:16

    👍✌️

  • Beom S.
    05/30/2020 01:58

    Love and respect from Tripura.

  • Aso R.
    05/30/2020 01:56

    Highly appreciated

  • Kesh O.
    05/29/2020 23:07

    Hell of a kind ....kudos👌

  • Namridinbou N.
    05/29/2020 21:35

    Is this community quarantine necessary after the completion of 14 days quarantine at institutional/ community quarantine at District HQ? But if this is the only quarantine done for 14 days , then I am for it. But Say no to extended quarantine after compulsory 14 days quarantine and that too after Covid 19 negative test result! Prevention is better than cure but Over consciousness is also injurious to health.

  • Sonam T.
    05/29/2020 19:44

    Manipur people always amazed me by doing such beautiful works🥰🥰🥰🥰

  • Sonam T.
    05/29/2020 19:43

    Beautiful 🥰🥰🥰

  • Sabina B.
    05/29/2020 17:16

    Well arranged

  • Saim V.
    05/29/2020 16:40

    But I am still scared to sleep there.