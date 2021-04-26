back
Mask Up, But Which One?
Cloth masks look fashionable but do they really protect you from Covid? What can you use if you can't find N95 masks anywhere? Watch this doctor's useful guide on which masks to wear and how.
26/04/2021 2:57 PM
121 comments
Rrunia T.37 minutes
Inhaling the same carbon dioxide is also dangerous what should we do den
Naveen K.an hour
Very useful information doctor Thank you
Devendra V.an hour
Nice video Very useful
Banny S.an hour
Thanks for giving so much helpful information
Jobin D.an hour
Combination of Surgical mass and Face Shield is the best , donning and doffing should be done properly. Never drink or eat by lowering your mask , it should be removed properly and new mask to be worn after that .
Izhar K.an hour
Shaikh R.2 hours
I think, he should write a book on mask... Imagine what else he can say/describe, when he took 4 minutes to say which is best and recommended mask.
Rowshan A.2 hours
Amazing
Haripriya S.2 hours
As people started using other substitutes these surgical masks got stocked up kya?????? LMAO 🤣 After all Brut.India PR is highly in demand
Rakshit G.2 hours
To kya karu mai mar jaw 🙄 double mask se O2 hi nahi milega to jo rahi sahi immunity h wo bhi khatam ho jayegi
Gim M.2 hours
We are fed up of these Doctors do this do that it's safe not safe instead of giving us lectures go & help those who need your help
Dipuna D.3 hours
Thank you You share other Thank you very much
Sayanee M.3 hours
Please tell us what is exact size of the triple mutant viruses...Is there any mask to protect actually?? As per ICMR rules a covid positive patient can do all work after 17 days of testing, even one can travel, go office etc...No rt-pcr test required for confirm result....is this rules ok??
Amir T.3 hours
Pore size even of N95 masks is 300 nanometres whereas corona's size is 100 nanometres still people are coerced to wear masks. Mask is putting people under mental stress and making them ill due to obstruction of CO2 and bacteria that are exhaled out during breathing. Doctors like you are fooling people to earn your fortune
Amir T.3 hours
Fool the mask is doing more harm then help
Juhi A.3 hours
Bhari handsome doctor hai bey😆
Samandita S.4 hours
do watch diz to clear ur mask related queries ! Also n95 is better.....but surgical masks too r beneficial !! U can opt for srg.msks :))
Sameen N.4 hours
soon they will ask stop breathing
Danish P.4 hours
Seedhe bol do bhai ke do not breathe...This will protect u 100%.
M.Sarosh H.4 hours
CDV is confused , gave rubbish before like no reinfection of covid 19 etc so have lost it credibility , surgical mask has no electrostatic effect and only effective against bacteria to some extent. they gave right reason to disprove cloth mask but giving wrong reason to validate surgical mask. last but very important this is what CDC is selling every hoax on the basis that its droplet infection NO it is AIRBORNE. and if you are inhaling then it is going in your system