Mask Up: Cattle Edition
Man Saves Monkeys In The Nick Of Time
This Leopard Cub's Reunion Is Wild!
'Fat Bear Week' celebrates the best of the bears
Your Waste Can Kill. This Turtle Was Lucky
An Unwelcome Visitor At Night
They aren't masking for Covid you fools
This practice has been practiced for ages to prevent them from eating the crops and other unwanted things
It's called "Jabi" in UP and this practice is being followed since ages.
Why bother that mute animal with human non sense? These animals have done nothing wrong
It’s good to know village is proactive efforts. But why they are thanking PM what is his contribution?
Their efforts paid off and the village now has its own vaccination centre, this is how they did it:
https://www.news18.com/news/india/praised-by-pm-modi-for-practicing-covid-protocol-amid-second-wave-mp-village-finally-gets-vaccination-centre-3881231.html
🤦🏻♀️
Okay, this is kinda sweet. Wish everyone was this sincere about following Covid protocols and vaccinating. ❤️ Not sure about the cows though. :P
As I thinking Hindus cannot be anymore stupid, they always prove me wrong.
Tell me why why did christians and Muslim kings left them alive!???
....🤦♀️😂😂😂
I believe, currently MP holds the highest number of stupid people amongst other BJP ruled states.
Wow very nice
Cows wear mask 😮😂😂
Stay informed and entertained, for free with myBrut.
11 comments
Shreyas B.21/12/2021 04:15
They aren't masking for Covid you fools This practice has been practiced for ages to prevent them from eating the crops and other unwanted things It's called "Jabi" in UP and this practice is being followed since ages.
Parth K.20/12/2021 07:19
Why bother that mute animal with human non sense? These animals have done nothing wrong
Amar S.19/12/2021 21:27
It’s good to know village is proactive efforts. But why they are thanking PM what is his contribution?
Brut India19/12/2021 20:11
Their efforts paid off and the village now has its own vaccination centre, this is how they did it: https://www.news18.com/news/india/praised-by-pm-modi-for-practicing-covid-protocol-amid-second-wave-mp-village-finally-gets-vaccination-centre-3881231.html
Koko K.19/12/2021 19:43
🤦🏻♀️
Aditi G.19/12/2021 19:08
Okay, this is kinda sweet. Wish everyone was this sincere about following Covid protocols and vaccinating. ❤️ Not sure about the cows though. :P
Archie M.19/12/2021 18:08
As I thinking Hindus cannot be anymore stupid, they always prove me wrong. Tell me why why did christians and Muslim kings left them alive!???
Shivangi G.19/12/2021 16:28
....🤦♀️😂😂😂
Sajid C.19/12/2021 13:15
I believe, currently MP holds the highest number of stupid people amongst other BJP ruled states.
Deeksha G.19/12/2021 11:20
Wow very nice
Hervé F.19/12/2021 09:39
Cows wear mask 😮😂😂