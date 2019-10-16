Meet Abhijit Vinayak Banerjee

He's an Indian-American professor at MIT and now among the three laureates awarded the Nobel Prize for Economics 2019. But before working on alleviating global poverty, as a student at Jawaharlal Nehru University, he spent 10 days in Tihar jail. This is the story of Abhijit Vinayak Banerjee. 🏆👓