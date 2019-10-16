back
Meet Abhijit Vinayak Banerjee
He's an Indian-American professor at MIT and now among the three laureates awarded the Nobel Prize for Economics 2019. But before working on alleviating global poverty, as a student at Jawaharlal Nehru University, he spent 10 days in Tihar jail. This is the story of Abhijit Vinayak Banerjee. 🏆👓
10/16/2019 4:58 PM
MD S.11/08/2019 00:01
May God brings us such persons in this world to take care of poor and poverty
Arshi H.11/07/2019 16:06
Modi"'s critics winning prizes, firstly ravish now abhijit
Manash T.11/06/2019 19:01
He is from Assam India
Surajjeet P.11/04/2019 02:04
Never follow someone depending on their success achieved ,your own achievement will let people follow you . Nothing is permanent.!
Soumya R.11/03/2019 17:07
Ajj kuch anti govt nehi hai...maza nehi Aya...main tabhi dekhunga agar kuch Modi birodhi hoga...warna data waste nehi karne wala
Jitendra P.11/02/2019 02:10
He's a strong critic of policies of BJP, bhakts hate him for this and spred ridiculous rumours about him.
Md A.11/01/2019 13:25
Sonar kolkata..
Pankaj B.10/31/2019 07:48
Never work or dominate for india only criticize it's policy
Amitranjan G.10/31/2019 06:41
Y Saludos 😊🙇🙏🙏👊👊👍
Lakhyanath B.10/31/2019 03:44
Great sir want to work with u
Byomkesh B.10/31/2019 01:56
Realistic econimist
Manoj K.10/30/2019 04:35
These level of bengalis are mentality sick and always degrade his country all around the world...do hell with such nobel price and winner who cant respect his native country and countryman....
Indrani B.10/30/2019 03:02
Proud of you
Md N.10/28/2019 10:04
Proud of you sir
Md N.10/28/2019 10:04
Congratulations sir
Moumita G.10/27/2019 10:18
We r proud of u Sir
Anirban B.10/26/2019 15:29
He's a Rothschild puppet. Naive Indians don't understand the fatal implications of socialist schemes like NYAY and subsidies. Nobel prize in Economics are given only to those who push IMF agendas on developing countries.
Munabbar H.10/26/2019 14:30
He is not Indian, he is anti national by logic of government of India hindutva
Veluvali S.10/24/2019 12:27
He should reject it since Nobel was not given to him alone.
Soumen D.10/23/2019 04:13
Great job দাদা,proud of you ❤