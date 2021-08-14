back

Meet An Indian Male Knitting Enthusiast

Just as British diver Tom Daley became a global male knitting influencer at Tokyo Olympics, this artist shows that Indian men can take to knitting as well. 🧶

14/08/2021 6:57 AM
  • 73.6K
  • 43

And even more

  1. 3:11

    5 errores sobre los dinosaurios que aprendiste viendo 'Parque Jurásico'

  2. 4:44

    Rompiendo estereotipos sobre la asexualidad

  3. 5:00

    ¿Las reglas son necesariamente dolorosas?

  4. 4:27

    Los dos espíritus: identidad LGBT de los amerindios

  5. 22:25

    Este trío quiere mostrarte cómo es su poliamor

  6. 3:37

    Los Bugis, la etnia indonesia que reconoce 5 généros

36 comments

  • Raji C.
    2 days

    👍👍

  • Mevyn S.
    3 days

    Keep it up Bro. 👍🏼

  • Shweta S.
    4 days

    Wow...👏👏

  • Priya K.
    4 days

    How can we order?

  • Ca R.
    4 days

    Not bad..... keep it up.👍👍🏾

  • Gaiti A.
    4 days

    How can I buy his stuff??

  • Evangeline S.
    4 days

    Keep Up goodwork

  • Deborah S.
    4 days

    My hobby too and pass time

  • Naeem R.
    4 days

    Proud for you brother ❤

  • Patricia G.
    4 days

    Do you create a design as you go?

  • Devashish B.
    4 days

    It is nothing new many men know knitting..Brut. just di propaganda.

  • Damyanti M.
    4 days

    👏👏

  • Suzana Z.
    4 days

    Full support!

  • Mackenzie M.
    4 days

    https://m.youtube.com/watch?v=ixE5ZM51pk8

  • Sanyukta P.
    4 days

    Amazing

  • Pinky T.
    5 days

    Wow , so beautiful . Specially the dolls. Indeed a champion .

  • Jenyfer H.
    5 days

    Thats wonderful 👏

  • La I.
    5 days

    Hello I'm interested with your design

  • Bina R.
    5 days

    This man is a rare artist, his knitting style is unique, he has the ability and the creativity. I would love to have one of those macramés 👍💖

  • Mona M.
    5 days

    I started crocheting since lockdown 2020. It started as a hobby and now have turned into a business. My daughter (16yo) has no interest while my son 11(yo) is hooked on the hook😊 U may check out my IG page @ _carryall_bags