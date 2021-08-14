back
Meet An Indian Male Knitting Enthusiast
Just as British diver Tom Daley became a global male knitting influencer at Tokyo Olympics, this artist shows that Indian men can take to knitting as well. 🧶
14/08/2021
36 comments
Raji C.2 days
👍👍
Mevyn S.3 days
Keep it up Bro. 👍🏼
Shweta S.4 days
Wow...👏👏
Priya K.4 days
How can we order?
Ca R.4 days
Not bad..... keep it up.👍👍🏾
Gaiti A.4 days
How can I buy his stuff??
Evangeline S.4 days
Keep Up goodwork
Deborah S.4 days
My hobby too and pass time
Naeem R.4 days
Proud for you brother ❤
Patricia G.4 days
Do you create a design as you go?
Devashish B.4 days
It is nothing new many men know knitting..Brut. just di propaganda.
Damyanti M.4 days
👏👏
Suzana Z.4 days
Full support!
Mackenzie M.4 days
https://m.youtube.com/watch?v=ixE5ZM51pk8
Sanyukta P.4 days
Amazing
Pinky T.5 days
Wow , so beautiful . Specially the dolls. Indeed a champion .
Jenyfer H.5 days
Thats wonderful 👏
La I.5 days
Hello I'm interested with your design
Bina R.5 days
This man is a rare artist, his knitting style is unique, he has the ability and the creativity. I would love to have one of those macramés 👍💖
Mona M.5 days
I started crocheting since lockdown 2020. It started as a hobby and now have turned into a business. My daughter (16yo) has no interest while my son 11(yo) is hooked on the hook😊 U may check out my IG page @ _carryall_bags