back

Meet Anant Pai, India’s Comic Book Pioneer

In a market filled with Western titles, he established brands such as Amar Chitra Katha and Tinkle, sketching a new niche in the world of comic books. The legendary Anant Pai would have turned 90 today!

09/17/2019 12:32 PM
  • 131.0k
  • 66

Changing India

  1. Abhijit And Esther Go Traditional At Nobel Event

  2. First Woman Pilot of Indian Navy

  3. Brussels NGO Uncovers Indian Fake Media Network

  4. This Aunt-Nephew Act Will Make You A “Believer”

  5. Woman Attacked With Chilli Spray At Sabarimala

  6. Three Startup Stars From India

58 comments

  • Philip J.
    10/10/2019 13:33

    OMG RIP during my young days I was his fan idol icon

  • El-la M.
    10/09/2019 11:50

    Part of our life.😔

  • Writaban G.
    10/06/2019 15:21

    we should be proud of him

  • Sandy L.
    10/06/2019 12:22

    Ilov'u'alwys'uncle'pai

  • Randy M.
    10/06/2019 11:47

    Won't be able to forget uncle in my life he made our childhood wonderful 😍😍😭

  • Pramod B.
    10/06/2019 02:31

    Thanks to Brut India for posting the great uncle Pai's life history and his achievement.

  • Rajesh M.
    10/05/2019 08:34

    Salute you sir

  • Ricky M.
    10/04/2019 18:26

    It's a sad story at first I thought I could see him for real😔

  • Roney S.
    10/04/2019 17:09

    God will bless your soul ,,,,,,heads off for his lifetime achievements

  • Mirjeng M.
    10/02/2019 15:41

    I always have plenty full of tinkle comics in my home when i was in school

  • Majid I.
    10/02/2019 14:10

    thank u for making my childhood memorable

  • Siddhesh D.
    10/02/2019 09:37

    aapli library chi aathwan aali

  • Shiva P.
    09/30/2019 17:18

    After a decade, People are gonna remember Stan lee but not anant Pai. Shame on ourselves 😰

  • Rashmi S.
    09/28/2019 14:55

    Thank u Uncle Pai.. Childhood memories.. Tinkle not just a comic book, it taught us valuable lessons of life with fun.. Miss those days.. , .. 💞✨🤩😊

  • Sadique S.
    09/28/2019 13:54

    Brave man

  • Jering M.
    09/28/2019 05:22

    Those tinkle light my chilhood thank you sir

  • Jhalak M.
    09/27/2019 12:23

    I actually grew up reading his stories.

  • Raven R.
    09/27/2019 00:43

    I want to work in his company and carry on his dreams and visions. Can someone guide me to where and how I can join ?

  • Shanu
    09/26/2019 09:52

    Thank you uncle pai.❤️

  • Sushil S.
    09/26/2019 03:49

    Thank you uncle Pai for making our childhood awesome...