Meet Anant Pai, India’s Comic Book Pioneer
In a market filled with Western titles, he established brands such as Amar Chitra Katha and Tinkle, sketching a new niche in the world of comic books. The legendary Anant Pai would have turned 90 today!
09/17/2019 12:32 PM
- 131.0k
- 1.9k
- 66
58 comments
Philip J.10/10/2019 13:33
OMG RIP during my young days I was his fan idol icon
El-la M.10/09/2019 11:50
Part of our life.😔
Writaban G.10/06/2019 15:21
we should be proud of him
Sandy L.10/06/2019 12:22
Ilov'u'alwys'uncle'pai
Randy M.10/06/2019 11:47
Won't be able to forget uncle in my life he made our childhood wonderful 😍😍😭
Pramod B.10/06/2019 02:31
Thanks to Brut India for posting the great uncle Pai's life history and his achievement.
Rajesh M.10/05/2019 08:34
Salute you sir
Ricky M.10/04/2019 18:26
It's a sad story at first I thought I could see him for real😔
Roney S.10/04/2019 17:09
God will bless your soul ,,,,,,heads off for his lifetime achievements
Mirjeng M.10/02/2019 15:41
I always have plenty full of tinkle comics in my home when i was in school
Majid I.10/02/2019 14:10
thank u for making my childhood memorable
Siddhesh D.10/02/2019 09:37
aapli library chi aathwan aali
Shiva P.09/30/2019 17:18
After a decade, People are gonna remember Stan lee but not anant Pai. Shame on ourselves 😰
Rashmi S.09/28/2019 14:55
Thank u Uncle Pai.. Childhood memories.. Tinkle not just a comic book, it taught us valuable lessons of life with fun.. Miss those days.. , .. 💞✨🤩😊
Sadique S.09/28/2019 13:54
Brave man
Jering M.09/28/2019 05:22
Those tinkle light my chilhood thank you sir
Jhalak M.09/27/2019 12:23
I actually grew up reading his stories.
Raven R.09/27/2019 00:43
I want to work in his company and carry on his dreams and visions. Can someone guide me to where and how I can join ?
Shanu09/26/2019 09:52
Thank you uncle pai.❤️
Sushil S.09/26/2019 03:49
Thank you uncle Pai for making our childhood awesome...