back

Meet Assam's Floating Yogi

Hair-raising yoga! 🧘‍♂️

06/25/2020 4:27 PM
  • 79.0k
  • 73

Portraits

  1. 3:05

    Divyanshi Jain, The CBSE Class 12 Topper

  2. 2:24

    IMA Signals Covid-19 Community Transmission In India

  3. 1:37

    Watch The Musical Manhunt Of Bihar Police

  4. 3:31

    When Old Indian Newspapers Surfaced On A French Peak

  5. 3:05

    The Landlords Of The Moon

  6. 1:43

    Why Good Bridges Remain A Bridge Too Far For India

Arte - il est temps

50 comments

  • Bhattacharjee T.
    07/02/2020 16:47

    Viswaguru in absurdity 😀😀

  • Harshith V.
    06/30/2020 09:23

    That's yoga

  • Jaideep T.
    06/29/2020 16:02

    Send him to circus no relation with spirituality

  • Gravyin G.
    06/29/2020 08:56

    ye dekh 😅😅😅

  • Arqam S.
    06/29/2020 06:59

    Yeh toh meri mamma mujhko Bachpan mei karati thi Tab mei chota tha mujhe malum nahi tha

  • Sydh S.
    06/29/2020 04:41

    ...hair raising yoga hai ya hair erasing yoga ....confused hoon yaar😅🤣😂😜

  • Jatin S.
    06/28/2020 14:43

    😂😂

  • Donald L.
    06/28/2020 07:39

    Yoga x BDSM

  • Monison P.
    06/27/2020 20:10

    But I'm sure yoga will come out with the next level shit! Imagine where the next thickest hair follicles grow out from..😂

  • Ashim B.
    06/27/2020 17:51

    thanks

  • Livins V.
    06/27/2020 06:16

    Wow, this is just nonsense. Kudos .

  • Rahul R.
    06/27/2020 03:09

    tu kr ye try..👍

  • Akhil S.
    06/26/2020 22:52

    for your next zoom session

  • Rajita S.
    06/26/2020 10:56

    Murchana Sarmah.

  • Cleopatra N.
    06/26/2020 09:34

    Come over here and buy yoga apparell online ➡️ bit.ly/2CwU1zB

  • Sarswathi M.
    06/26/2020 08:37

    A great youga

  • Jyoti M.
    06/26/2020 08:15

    Yeh kya hai bhai

  • Abhinav J.
    06/26/2020 08:09

    The practice this must have taken to do it for as little as 5 seconds must have been really hard

  • Ijaz A.
    06/26/2020 05:50

    Is there any doctor, reading my comment Write article on this spiritual power 😂

  • Anu B.
    06/26/2020 05:15

    ajkal chootiye kuch bhi karte hai famous hone ke liye apni gaand se tatti nikal kar bhi khaa lete hai