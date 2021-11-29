back
Meet Deepika Padukone: From Awkward to All-Star
She's a favourite at Cannes and the first woman to make it to the top five highest-paid celebrities in India... But she had to get over anxiety and self-doubt to be where she is today.
21/05/2019 8:54 AMupdated: 22/05/2019 1:55 PM
- 20.1M
- 132.6K
- 4.1K
572 comments
Navnit D.29/11/2021 19:04
❤️
Narendra T.20/07/2021 22:18
Very nice
Kamini B.06/01/2021 12:54
Is this creature a shareholder of this site?
Priya S.26/08/2020 12:55
Boycott her
Amita G.17/08/2020 11:19
Still awkward to me! Money lust
Mahi B.14/08/2020 00:14
And took how much cr from UAE or Pakistan for THAT CAUSE she BELIEVED?????
Savitha U.03/08/2020 22:58
She got 5 crores just to go and stand in jnu
Touka J.02/08/2020 05:14
What's the use of being bollywood highly paid actors😂when she only keep to herself and shit💩 public should stop wasting their money watching those stupid and useless films
Reshma R.02/08/2020 03:13
Great👌👌💐💐💐💐
Perla D.02/08/2020 01:49
She’s physically gorgeous love her
Juan B.31/07/2020 17:16
India has the most amazing women's educated, classic , glamorous, and beautiful!!
Navneet K.31/07/2020 05:53
FUKRI (FAKE, PRETENTIOUS, FULL OF HERSELF) LIAR. MADE BY SOUTH INDIAN MAFIA ONLY. 0 TALENT, CHARACTERLESS GOLD DIGGER DUMPED BY ALL MEN. UGLY SLUT
Anjila S.31/07/2020 00:41
Beautiful pictures
Arun S.30/07/2020 21:52
I have never met Deepika but I knew her dad Prakash Padukone. Back then I played competitive Badminton and represented my state in the nationals. Prakash was a junior, but highly talented. He worked extremely hard to gain World Status and win the All England Badminton Championships at Wembley. It propelled him to number 1 in the world for a short time. I’m very proud to see his daughter Deepika Padukone make it so high up in the entertainment world and win the awards she has garnered in the process. I wish her ongoing stellar success and look forward to seeing her in more prominent roles in Hollywood’s films. Cheers! 🤔👌
Dinesh R.30/07/2020 21:50
https://youtu.be/fujS_fFZvc4
Khan R.30/07/2020 17:02
Naked, characterless women have become role models. There was a time When modest and chaste women were considered as great women. 😇 What has happened to you guys???? 🤔🤯
Sairra R.28/07/2020 14:20
I don’t like her
Vijay K.28/07/2020 05:34
Dumb lndia
Vijay K.28/07/2020 05:34
Dumb star
Vijay K.28/07/2020 05:34
Dumb star