Meet Deepika Padukone: From Awkward to All-Star

She's a favourite at Cannes and the first woman to make it to the top five highest-paid celebrities in India... But she had to get over anxiety and self-doubt to be where she is today.

21/05/2019 8:54 AMupdated: 22/05/2019 1:55 PM
  • 20.1M
  • 4.1K

572 comments

  • Navnit D.
    29/11/2021 19:04

    ❤️

  • Narendra T.
    20/07/2021 22:18

    Very nice

  • Kamini B.
    06/01/2021 12:54

    Is this creature a shareholder of this site?

  • Priya S.
    26/08/2020 12:55

    Boycott her

  • Amita G.
    17/08/2020 11:19

    Still awkward to me! Money lust

  • Mahi B.
    14/08/2020 00:14

    And took how much cr from UAE or Pakistan for THAT CAUSE she BELIEVED?????

  • Savitha U.
    03/08/2020 22:58

    She got 5 crores just to go and stand in jnu

  • Touka J.
    02/08/2020 05:14

    What's the use of being bollywood highly paid actors😂when she only keep to herself and shit💩 public should stop wasting their money watching those stupid and useless films

  • Reshma R.
    02/08/2020 03:13

    Great👌👌💐💐💐💐

  • Perla D.
    02/08/2020 01:49

    She’s physically gorgeous love her

  • Juan B.
    31/07/2020 17:16

    India has the most amazing women's educated, classic , glamorous, and beautiful!!

  • Navneet K.
    31/07/2020 05:53

    FUKRI (FAKE, PRETENTIOUS, FULL OF HERSELF) LIAR. MADE BY SOUTH INDIAN MAFIA ONLY. 0 TALENT, CHARACTERLESS GOLD DIGGER DUMPED BY ALL MEN. UGLY SLUT

  • Anjila S.
    31/07/2020 00:41

    Beautiful pictures

  • Arun S.
    30/07/2020 21:52

    I have never met Deepika but I knew her dad Prakash Padukone. Back then I played competitive Badminton and represented my state in the nationals. Prakash was a junior, but highly talented. He worked extremely hard to gain World Status and win the All England Badminton Championships at Wembley. It propelled him to number 1 in the world for a short time. I’m very proud to see his daughter Deepika Padukone make it so high up in the entertainment world and win the awards she has garnered in the process. I wish her ongoing stellar success and look forward to seeing her in more prominent roles in Hollywood’s films. Cheers! 🤔👌

  • Dinesh R.
    30/07/2020 21:50

    https://youtu.be/fujS_fFZvc4

  • Khan R.
    30/07/2020 17:02

    Naked, characterless women have become role models. There was a time When modest and chaste women were considered as great women. 😇 What has happened to you guys???? 🤔🤯

  • Sairra R.
    28/07/2020 14:20

    I don’t like her

  • Vijay K.
    28/07/2020 05:34

    Dumb lndia

  • Vijay K.
    28/07/2020 05:34

    Dumb star

  • Vijay K.
    28/07/2020 05:34

    Dumb star

