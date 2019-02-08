back

Meet India’s First Cinema Museum

NOW OPEN: India’s first national cinema museum. Here’s what this Mumbai facility has to offer. 📽👏

02/08/2019 1:37 AM
  • 159.4k
  • 30

Bollywood and Beyond

18 comments

  • Rakesh K.
    03/10/2019 08:45

    कूड़ा बनाते हैं।।।जितनी मर्जी बना लो।।।

  • Vishal V.
    02/20/2019 04:47

    What is regional cinema? What is other than regional cinema called?

  • Ajay M.
    02/20/2019 03:39

    Where is the museum Mumbai ? Address please

  • Rohit K.
    02/18/2019 10:15

    I think development of national level film museum should to be compulsory in evry state of India.

  • Bhupendra R.
    02/17/2019 07:42

    Quantity is Good but Quality is Lost somewhere..

  • Khan A.
    02/16/2019 07:37

    kal yaha jaate

  • Brut India
    02/11/2019 13:42

    The museum took 16 years and Rs 140 crore to build, but some critics say the cost doesn't match the museum's educational value. https://www.hindustantimes.com/bollywood/hit-or-flop-a-walk-through-india-s-first-film-museum/story-1gUChMTDdswjSPPS4J9TjI.html

  • Gulam H.
    02/11/2019 05:40

    Only 2-3 worth watching

  • Jyoti K.
    02/11/2019 04:20

    In Mumbai where exactly it is ???

  • Mukesh S.
    02/09/2019 07:41

    Indian government is doing best in India

  • Dhrubajyoti M.
    02/08/2019 13:18

    da, you can visit.

  • Sumit S.
    02/08/2019 07:50

    Reflects the poverty of our country. We dream what we can’t have and we dream a lot. Cinema keeps us busy.

  • Aarti C.
    02/08/2019 07:05

    In Mumbai wer it is

  • Roma S.
    02/08/2019 05:21

    Wow! Nice !!

  • Meena J.
    02/08/2019 03:49

    Suprabha

  • Krystal K.
    02/08/2019 02:44

    Yes we know where all the money goes

  • Nishant P.
    02/08/2019 02:12

    please visit this...😀

  • Kapil S.
    02/08/2019 02:03

    Out of the total movies made in a year... More than 75% are useless and crap movies