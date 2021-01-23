back
Meet India's First Michelin-Hatted Woman Chef
Chef Garima Arora speaks to Brut about the things that have changed in restaurant kitchens around the world when it comes to more female representation. She spoke to us from Gaa's new location in Bangkok.
23/01/2021 2:57 PM
8 comments
Ila M.3 days
Congratulations. She is so talented and inspiring.
Mominur N.4 days
Congratulations
Kirandave S.4 days
Congrats chef :))
Hervé F.5 days
I like her mindset. Congratulations to her 👏
Sarbani M.5 days
She looked and sounded so irritated, almost affronted! Weird vibes.
Ranjit B.5 days
Respects
Brut India6 days
Here's a look at Chef Garima's new restaurant: https://www.vogue.in/culture-and-living/content/exclusive-first-look-at-chef-garima-aroras-latest-bangkok-restaurant-here