Meet India's First Michelin-Hatted Woman Chef

Chef Garima Arora speaks to Brut about the things that have changed in restaurant kitchens around the world when it comes to more female representation. She spoke to us from Gaa's new location in Bangkok.

23/01/2021 2:57 PM
8 comments

  • Ila M.
    3 days

    Congratulations. She is so talented and inspiring.

  • It'z T.
    3 days

  • Mominur N.
    4 days

    Congratulations

  • Kirandave S.
    4 days

    Congrats chef :))

  • Hervé F.
    5 days

    I like her mindset. Congratulations to her 👏

  • Sarbani M.
    5 days

    She looked and sounded so irritated, almost affronted! Weird vibes.

  • Ranjit B.
    5 days

    Respects

  • Brut India
    6 days

    Here's a look at Chef Garima's new restaurant: https://www.vogue.in/culture-and-living/content/exclusive-first-look-at-chef-garima-aroras-latest-bangkok-restaurant-here

