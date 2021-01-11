back
Meet Ishmeet Chandiok, Personal Chef To Dogs
While the food looks good enough for humans to eat, it's actually for our four-legged friends! 🐶
11/01/2021 3:58 PMupdated: 11/01/2021 4:00 PM
- 22.5K
- 198
- 11
Stay informed and entertained, for free with myBrut.
8 comments
Himmat A.17 hours
Yes, read this. Thanks.
Rambhai R.3 days
I am very surprised and still can't believe that there are still honest and real traders,I am very happy and so excited trading with Mr abbana dogo,i never took he serious until my first withdrawal of $10000 within 5days of trading! I am very glad and grateful with mr.egofu 100% trade ,and I want you to trade with he it's your choice to trade with him or not, I'm just passing this good information to my friends and other people Click on this link below to contact he https://www.facebook.com/abbana.dogo
Kriti T.3 days
cake for Rio's bday!!!!
Vijayshree S.4 days
Keep it up ! 🙂 Your passion and love for canines is unparalleled 🙂
Poornima U.4 days
Fab job ! ♥
Ankur S.4 days
Great idea
Deepika B.4 days
This guy has won my heart♥️
Dev B.4 days
Tussi great ho ji. Highly appreciated. God bless you.