Meet Ishmeet Chandiok, Personal Chef To Dogs

While the food looks good enough for humans to eat, it's actually for our four-legged friends! 🐶

11/01/2021 3:58 PMupdated: 11/01/2021 4:00 PM
8 comments

  • Himmat A.
    17 hours

    Yes, read this. Thanks.

  • Rambhai R.
    3 days

  • Kriti T.
    3 days

    cake for Rio's bday!!!!

  • Vijayshree S.
    4 days

    Keep it up ! 🙂 Your passion and love for canines is unparalleled 🙂

  • Poornima U.
    4 days

    Fab job ! ♥

  • Ankur S.
    4 days

    Great idea

  • Deepika B.
    4 days

    This guy has won my heart♥️

  • Dev B.
    4 days

    Tussi great ho ji. Highly appreciated. God bless you.

